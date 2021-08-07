Droves of community members filed into a Nebraska Innovation Campus room Friday morning to face the State Board of Education once more to express concerns about the proposed health education standards.
More than 100 people crowded in front of the board and, one by one, gave two-minute testimonies that started at 9 a.m. and bled into the afternoon. The meeting lasted almost seven hours overall.
The state board welcomed a day solely for public comment on the standards after a second draft was recently published for review. The new proposal is mostly stripped of sex education guidelines like sexual orientation and gender identity.
Some standards do remain, but “are not explicit” as in the first draft, said Matthew Blomstedt, Nebraska’s education commissioner, and mostly relate to things like puberty or STD prevention.
Unlike some previous meetings about the standards, opinions from both sides were loudly presented.
A lot of students, teachers and parents who supported the first health standards draft criticized the removal of sex education guidelines. The new draft excluded the LGBTQ+ community, many argued.
Wayne High School senior Ruby Kinzie said she is disappointed the state scrapped the sex education standards that were in the first proposal. If she had access to sex education when she was younger, she wouldn’t have been so afraid to be who she was — identifying as asexual, she said.
“You have basically made a whole group of Nebraska youth feel unseen,” she said at the podium in front of the board. “Learning these things is not going to make our children not heterosexual. … I want gender identity in the next draft.”
Kendall Bartling, a recent graduate from Grand Island Public Schools, said he doesn’t think the second draft fulfills the necessary steps to include all students.
“What we are talking about here is not so much an issue of values but one of acceptance and recognition of differences,” he said. “By including language that only identifies one identity, you are cutting out thousands of other Nebraskans.”
Parents, grandparents and other educators opposed to the draft said the second version still contains too much sex education, even recognizing the term “gender identity” in the draft’s glossary.
One mother from Lincoln said the terms and information in the second draft, like teaching the different stages of pregnancy, is inappropriate for any minor.
“I don't want those who are LGBTQ to be bullied, but these are adult issues,” she said.
Another Lincoln mother of six, Stephanie Johnson, argued that the state has no right to impose such standards on youth — and she’s sick of how she’s being treated because of her opinions.
“It is very disheartening in order to stand in opposition to these standards, it is automatically assumed we are filled with hate and bigoted against people,” Johnson said. “Why would we put together standards … that cause such division in this state?”
After public comment concluded, board members continued discussion, some expressing that the board itself was divided on the standards.
Patti Gubbels, a State Board of Education member who represents Northeast Nebraska, said she recognized trust was a main issue amongst the majority of concerned citizens.
“I will acknowledge I believe over these past five months, though it was unintentional, that we, as a board, have done some things or not done some things that have contributed to people not being able to trust us,” she said. “I think it is critically important that we work to restore trust.”
Gubbels said she thinks the only way the board can regain community trust is to bring some sort of resolution or closure to the health standards.
The process of possibly adopting the standards is nowhere near over yet. The Nebraska Department of Education is asking the public to review the second draft, and Blomstedt has said a third draft is possible.
The earliest Blomstedt can see a final decision from the State Board of Education on the draft is October or November, he said. If accepted, the standards would be optional and schools wouldn't have to adopt them.
The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education — which Gubbels was once a part of — will be considering a proposal to send a letter to the state asking to scrap the entire health education standards during its meeting on Monday, Aug. 9, at 6:30 p.m.
The agenda item was requested by a district patron and follows the opinions of many NPS parents and community members, according to the board’s website.
Gubbels urged that state standards should include health education, though she’s not certain that should include comprehensive sex education.
“I would hate to see all of the health education standards scrapped,” she said. “If you read those standards, there are numerous things students learn that are of great value.”