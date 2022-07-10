You can’t be an antique book seller and also not drink.
That’s what I learned while I worked at my aunt’s antique book fair this spring, where hundreds of people attended. It was an eventful three days of drinking and heavy lifting.
My aunt, who is the event organizer for Rare Books LA, asked me if I wanted to volunteer for the book fair earlier this year. A lot of my family usually helps out with the organization’s various book fairs, which take place all across California. However, this was my first time.
At first, I was hesitant. Working for free didn’t sound like much fun. But I accepted her offer when she added that everything would be paid for, such as the flight, food and hotel costs. After all, it was basically a free vacation.
So I recruited my fiancé and we made our way to the Palm Springs antique book fair in May. I flew into Arizona to meet up with my fiancé at his residence and from there we drove almost 300 miles through the barren desert to the fair. As soon as we arrived in Palm Springs, we went straight to work.
The first day proved to be an eye-opener as we worked all day, moving heavy boxes full of antique books from cars. We rearranged the booths for the books about three times. Then after hours of setting up, the first night of the book fair finally began.
My fiancé and I had one main job during the book fair: Scanning tickets and looking for books in bags. While we stood by the front door for hours, we watched booksellers and librarians saunter in with alcoholic drinks.
During a brief break, I began wandering around the book fair and sparked a brief conversation with a lonesome bookseller who said he hadn’t had time to grab a drink. While most of the other booksellers had companions to watch their booths, he had no one.
“Well, why don’t I watch your books?” I asked.
My fiancé found me two minutes later watching the stranger's booth by myself while he grabbed a drink. My fiancé and the rest of my family got a good laugh out of the visual.
By the end of the night, the librarians and booksellers had left, but their drinks remained. My fiancé and I were tasked with replacing trash bags that were full of wet cups.
The second day of the book fair proved to be even more tasking than the day before since the event was scheduled to last all day long. We arrived at 9 a.m. and didn’t leave the fair until 12 hours later to grab a late dinner.
However, it was probably the most lucrative and eventful day of the fair. On the first day, not many books were sold. I think the librarians were mainly window-shopping first editions while they were buzzed.
On the second day, I watched people walk out of the fair with bags full of books that probably cost as much as my car. Hundreds of books worth upward of $40,000 to $50,000 were placed in glass cases. I was later told that number was nothing compared to what’s been sold at previous book fairs.
It was suddenly no surprise to me why some of these people are drinkers: Just imagine the kind of work that goes into securing books that are that rare and expensive. Not to mention, the amount of heavy lifting of books on their part that it takes to participate in these fairs.
Many of the booksellers also drove hundreds of miles to get to the fair. Some drove from New York, Oregon and Washington with trunks full of antique books.
They could either make thousands from their journey, or they could lose money. But the booksellers do it anyway — mostly for the money. Sometimes they do it just to peruse the other books at the fair.
So the next time an antique bookseller asks me to watch a booth to get a drink, I will happily accept.