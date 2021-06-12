What if I told you that one of the greatest baseball tournaments in the country is in Northeast Nebraska's backyard.
Would you go?
After a year without the College World Series, the "The Greatest Show on Dirt" has come to fruition after it was announced in mid-May that it will be played in Omaha starting Saturday, June 19, to and running through Wednesday, June 30.
The College World Series was first played in Omaha in 1950 with the Texas Longhorns taking down the Washington State Cougars in the championship.
Decades later, the College World Series’ format consists of eight teams and two four-team double-elimination tournaments from a 64-team field.
The 64 teams who make the NCAA baseball tournament are split up into four-team regionals. The 16 winners of the regionals then face off against each other in a best two-of-three super regional series. The eight winners then go to Omaha to compete for a national championship.
Omaha, which has welcomed hundreds of teams over the years, has crowned 70 national champions and had legendary coaches and players come through the city.
Coaches like Mike Martin of Florida State, Paul Mainieri of LSU and two-time national champion Augie Garrido have made the College World Series a combined 77 times.
Texas leads the way with 36 appearances along with the most wins, 85. Florida State has the most appearances without a College World Series championship (23) while Southern California (USC) has won the most championships, with 12.
One of the best coaches of all time to have coached in the College World Series, Rod Dedeaux of USC, led the Trojans to 10 national titles over a 20-year span.
One of the players to lead the Trojans during that time was outfielder Fred Lynn, who helped USC take three consecutive national championships. Lynn had a college career batting average of .320 with 28 home runs and 111 RBIs. He went on to be a nine-time American League All-Star in the MLB, as he was a solid all-around outfielder for Boston and California, hitting 306 home runs and winning four Gold Gloves.
Lynn is on a long list of players who went from the College World Series to long careers in the majors, including Barry Bonds, Nomar Garciaparra, Dave Winfield, Huston Street and Todd Walker. The list goes on and on.
These coaches and players attract thousands every year, but none of them brings more attention to the CWS than the hometown favorites, the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Creighton Bluejays.
Nebraska has been to the CWS four times, but every time the Huskers roll into Omaha, the Sea of Red follows. Nebraska went 0-2 in 2000, 2001 and in 2002.
But in 2005, in front of a roaring crowd, they were able to pull off a 5-3 victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils. The one and only victory came with a baseball team that featured Joba Chamberlain, Alex Gordon and Bryce Nimmo, with Mike Anderson at the helm. It’s one of the fondest memories of many Husker baseball fans.
Omaha's own Creighton University also has made the CWS, with its lone appearance coming in 1991. The seventh-seeded Bluejays (49–20) opened play with an 8–4 win over Clemson, setting up a matchup with conference rival Wichita State.
In one of the more memorable games in College World Series history, the Shockers defeated the Jays 3–2 in 12 innings. With one out in the bottom of the 12th inning, Wichita State center fielder Jim Audley threw out Creighton's Steve Bruns at home plate, stunning the home crowd at Johnny Rosenblatt Stadium.
The Jays bounced back to defeat Long Beach State 13–4 in an elimination game to set up a rematch with Wichita State in the national semifinals. But the Shockers defeated Creighton for the eighth time that season and finished second to LSU that year.
Such games involving Nebraska and Creighton further cemented the marriage between Omaha and the College World Series — a marriage that included a move to a new location after 60 years.
In the summer of 2009, the NCAA and College World Series announced a new 25-year contract extension, keeping the CWS in Omaha through 2035. Two years later, the tournament moved across town from historic Rosenblatt Stadium to TD Ameritrade Park, leaving many locals in disbelief.
Omaha’s long run with the College World Series hit a bump in the road last year when the coronavirus pandemic led to the cancellation of both the college baseball season and the College World Series.
But after the year of no college baseball, Omaha is set to welcome back eight teams and thousands of fans to add another chapter to the storied history of “The Greatest Show on Dirt.”