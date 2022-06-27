The 21st Mid-America Terrier Trials at Ta-Ha Zouka Park attracted several dog owners, many of whom were from other Midwestern states.
But the event attracted a trio of women from Canada who were also among the competitors.
The Terrier Trials included the following events: Go to ground, barn hunt, lure coursing, super earth, conformation and racing.
The majority of the judges for these events came from around the Midwest, but there were a few others who arrived from places like West Virginia and England.
Patti Podliska, the founder of the event, recalled what inspired her to start the event, stating, "I've always been around terriers and wanted to bring an event dedicated to them to Norfolk."
Podliska has certainly organized the event well, with many participants citing their love for the event.
"There's nice people everywhere you go. They don't hesitate to answer your questions and are always willing to help out the newbies, like myself. Overall, the event is very well-run," said a first-time competitor from Colorado.
Another trial-goer said the event is reputable in the dog racing community.
"We travel wherever there is a trial, and Norfolk's trial is one we always come back to. It's a well-organized event. Something like this takes a lot of work."
The atmosphere during the event was lively, with several kind-hearted competitors making the event memorable.
That also was a lure to the trio of women from Canada who stood out on the park grounds. In front of their tent, a mountain of ribbons was on display. One of the women, Bonnie Cooper, said the group has about 25 years of experience in dog competitions.
"We wanted to come to Norfolk because we heard it was fun," Cooper said.