Powerlifting isn’t a hobby, sport or fun pastime but rather a way of life for Norfolk’s Hunter Bowers.
The gym has essentially become Bowers’ second home, with him saying he even needs to be reminded at times to rest as he’s in the gym more than half the day at times.
“I’m just so passionate about the gym,” said Bowers, 18. “It’s what I love to do.”
Bowers has had early success in deadlift competitions. He recently competed in the World Hex Bar Deadlift Championship in Woodbury, Minnesota, 8 miles east of St. Paul. He wound up ranked 11th in the deadlift world champion pound for pound. In the 80-kilogram division, Bowers set a world record in the 18-and-under division, lifting 741.3 pounds.
Bowers had his eyes set on setting a world record at the competition.
“It was my first world record,” he said. “I was ecstatic. I trained very, very hard for it and sacrificed so much to do that with college and everything. The experience was … amazing. I don’t even know how to describe it.”
The teen had never been to a competition like that before as he witnessed some of the best powerlifters in the world. He had previously competed in state powerlifting meets and the Cornhusker State Games.
Bowers is relatively new to the sport. He only began last year after The Max Fitness Center owner told him about powerlifting competitions. Bowers cited a family friend who took him under his wing and showed him the ropes when it comes to the sport.
Bowers competes in silver dollar and hexbar deadlift. The silver dollar is where the bar is 18 inches off the ground while the hexbar is a hexagon-shaped bar that the lifters stand in the middle of the bar.
“I know he’s intense in what he does,” said his father, Troy Bowers. “... He maxes out (the bars at the local gyms). I’ve never seen anybody do that. Who does that?”
Powerlifting came to Bowers after years in mixed martial arts and boxing. Bowers said once he had his appendix removed, he couldn’t take body shots as well.
Bowers switched to powerlifting, which had always been in the back of his mind.
Bowers said he’s always had an interest in the sport, as well as strongman events as he would watch them on TV as a kid.
“I don’t know what it was about it,” he said. “It looked so much fun. … I immediately became obsessed with it. Now I’m actually getting to do it myself and it’s amazing.”
He also cited the anime television series, “Dragon Ball Z,” and Marvel shows and movies as influences.
Bowers is attending Northeast Community College, where he’s studying personal training. He said his major allowed him to be in the gym more, as well as improve his overall health.
“For the most part, (I’ve learned) about safety and nutrition,” Bowers said. “If you’re eating wrong, you’re going to perform wrong. With safety, obviously, if you’re hurt, you’re out.”
He added his major had helped him move toward another goal in his life: Coaching.
“(I hope) one day (to have) my own gym and coach young kids, like me, even regular moms and dads trying to stay healthy,” Bowers said.
Powerlifting and college take up the majority of Bowers’ time. He said, with a slight chuckle, he doesn’t do much outside of the two.
“I truly love what I’m doing,” he said. “I wouldn’t want it any other way. I’m literally living the dream.”
As for Bowers’ future in powerlifting, he has a few meets he hopes to compete in.
Before then, he has to recover from a broken foot. He had surgery for it on Nov. 7. The doctors said it would take about six weeks before he could put any weight on his foot.
Once he’s back, Bowers hopes to compete in the 80-kilogram weight division for the world’s strongest man. Following that venture, his goal is to increase his size and reach the 90-kilogram class.
Bowers hopes to break more records. One such goal is to set the national record in the silver dollar in the axle press — which is where lifters pick up a bigger-than-usual bar, clean it and press it over their head.
“Right now, world records are what I have my eyes set on,” he said.