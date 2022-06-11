Students, teachers and parents across the nation are still processing a school shooting that took place in Texas more than two weeks ago.
While a shooting has never happened at Norfolk Public Schools, the district has implemented security protocols throughout the years to protect its students.
However, community members may still be wondering how safe Norfolk’s schools are.
The safety protocols
Erik Wilson, the director of student services and safety, said Norfolk Public Schools uses a Standard Response Protocol (SRP) program from the “I Love You Guys” organization.
“A lot of schools in Nebraska have adopted that SRP,” Wilson said.
According to the “I Love You Guys” website, the program is focused on providing assistance for all emergencies rather than individual scenarios. The program uses five “action words” to be used for different emergencies — shelter, hold, lockdown, secure and evacuate.
Norfolk High School communicates these safety actions by stationing informational posters all over its halls and classrooms.
However, the district also goes beyond informational posters for school safety.
Starting in 2019, Norfolk High School started implementing new security measures. Among the several new protocols, students were no longer allowed to carry bags in between classes. They also were required to show their student IDs to security technicians posted at the front and back entrances.
All of the school entrance doors are also kept locked, Wilson said.
According to Wilson, the district also uses school resource officers (SROs), who are supplied by the Norfolk Police Division. The SROs are officers that have additional training in school safety and security.
Focusing on mental health
Norfolk Public Schools also has decided to focus on students’ mental health throughout the years.
According to Wilson, Norfolk High School has had a licensed mental health practitioner for the past two years. The school also has been contracted with Oasis Counseling and Midtown Health Center for extra help.
This year, the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education approved the hiring of two more licensed mental health practitioners. One will be for the middle school, and the other will go to the junior high.
The district also started implementing an anonymous reporting program, Safe2Help, in January.
“So if somebody sees something concerning or hears something concerning, they can report it,” Wilson said.
Lockdown drills
According to Wilson, Norfolk High School also does lockdown drills once a semester. During these drills, teachers and students turn off the lights, lock the doors and wait to be told over the intercom that the lockdown is over. It’s a common practice in schools across the United States.
However, some students are still wondering if more can be done.
Layla Hernandez, a senior-to-be at Norfolk High School, said the lockdown drills are a good starting place for preparing the students for intruders or active shooters. But she also believes that it’s not enough.
“Being realistic, the drills we have help us hide from an intruder, but they will not prevent an intruder from entering,” Hernandez said. “If someone wants to enter a classroom, they could potentially do it if they continuously try.”
Noah Janke, a senior at Norfolk High School, said many of the students don’t take the lockdown drills seriously.
It’s pretty obvious to a lot of students what needs to be done, he said.
“A lot of people don't take it super seriously, because it's just time away from the class that can be enjoyed,” Janke said. “I don't know that it does a great job of mentally preparing us if there were an actual shooting, but it does show us what needs to be done if there were a shooting.”
Mackenzie Waltke, a science teacher at Norfolk High School, said it can become monotonous for students to go through the lockdown drills. However, she doesn’t want the drills to become traumatic for students, either.
“(Students) know what to do (and) they know where to go,” Waltke said. “They are very responsive to doing what they should be doing. And so we can do those things without it being terribly traumatic. I think that's kind of the best balance that we can hope to strike.”
School safety has been a strategic goal for Norfolk Public Schools over the past few years. And according to Waltke, the district is continuously updating its teachers, staff and students on any security changes.
“I think our district takes it extremely seriously,” Waltke said. “I know Mr. Wilson does a lot of work and cares about it a lot and is constantly reevaluating and updating and looking into like what the best practices are. And if something's not working: How can we fix it? How can we change it?”