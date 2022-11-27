“...”
These three little dots, more commonly known as ellipses, are often associated with time — a brief pause in a sentence. But in a tiny mountain village in the Philippines, “...” has a much more nuanced meaning: They are the signature tattoo of Whang Od Oggay, the oldest tattoo artist in the world.
I learned from personal experience, however, that time is still an important part of getting tattooed by Whang Od.
It started with a 24-hour plane ride to the Philippines in the summer of 2019. My friend at the time, Kari, was Filipino and wanted our friend group to see where she grew up. We also wanted to get tattooed by the oldest tattoo artist in the world, because let's face it — it’s pretty good street cred. So after carefully saving up for a year, my three friends and I booked a monthlong trip to the Philippines.
After landing in Manila, the capital of the Philippines, my friends and I piled into our “tour van,” which was equipped with a handy karaoke machine. We took our luggage and our singing voices to Kari’s hometown of Baguio, where we stayed for a couple of days.
But our journey to Whang Od wouldn’t start until days later when we squished back into the van and started the 15-hour ride to Buscalan, Kalinga. It was a ride full of lots of singing and hanging onto the van’s door handles for our dear lives.
If you have been to the Philippines, you would know that the drivers and roads are quite different from America. People in the Philippines like to drive fast as they traverse the narrow roads. As you travel into mountain villages like Buscalan, the roads can become even more perilous since they often lack safety rails.
And although our driver “Tuts” was a skilled driver, I was thankful for the brief moments that we would stop in villages for food or water on our journey.
However, our expedition to Buscalan became even more difficult on its last leg. After our drive, my friends and I were faced with an unpleasant realization: Our van could not reach the village, and we had to hike the rest of the way. And in the sweltering, muggy heat of the Philippines no less.
So we put on our brave, sunburned faces and started the hourlong hike to see Whang Od.
After a difficult walk up the side of the mountain, we finally arrived in Buscalan. We were greeted by a villager who quickly handed us the sticks we would be tattooed with.
“Finally,” I thought. “No more waiting — now we can get tattooed.”
My dreams were shattered, however, when the villager told my friends and I that Whang Od was not feeling well and we would have to wait until she recovered. The news inspired a “...” from all of us.
So we waited in the village of Buscalan for three days until Whang Od could tattoo us. We made friends with the villagers and ate Balut, a type of egg that has a fertilized, developing embryo. We sat in hammocks all day and played card games.
It was well worth the wait in the end for an honor that was once granted only to the village's warriors.
When Whang Od recovered on the third day, we stood in line for about 30 minutes. I could hear the “tap, tap, tap” of her hammering the charcoal ink into people’s skin.
Whang Od, who is somewhere around the age of 105, has been tattooing her signature three dots on people for around 80 years. As a woman in the early 1910s, she broke tradition in her village, when only men used to be mambabatoks (tattoo artists).
She apprenticed under her father as a teen and would tattoo head-hunting men after they killed someone. Women also were tattooed as a symbol of beauty. Whang Od has plenty of ink herself.
Decades later, Whang Od is not just the last mambabatok, but also the oldest tattoo artist in the world. She has been passing down the tradition of hand-tapped tattoos to her relatives. And during our three-day wait, I was able to get one for only $5.
But it was the three dots from Whang Od that seemed the most special. After all, my friends and I had traveled all the way from America, drove 15 hours and waited three days to be inked by her.
When it was finally my turn to be tattooed, I sat down in front of Whang Od and pointed to where I wanted the dots placed. We exchanged no words since English isn’t her first language. It also didn’t hurt that much, surprisingly.
Five minutes later, I had my new ink. It was well worth the wait for something that will last me forever.