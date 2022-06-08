WEST POINT — An Omaha man suspected of driving under the influence and causing a fatal crash on May 14 east of Wisner waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Cuming County Court on Wednesday.
County Judge Michael Long subsequently bound over the case of 23-year-old Jacob Kenney — and Kenney’s five felony charges — to Cuming County District Court. Had Kenney exercised his right to a preliminary hearing, Long would have determined at a separate hearing whether probable cause exists that felonies were committed based on evidence introduced by prosecutors.
The crash occurred just after midnight on May 14 on U.S. Highway 275, about 2 miles east of Wisner. An investigation by the Cuming County Sheriff’s Office revealed that a westbound Honda Accord driven by Kenney crossed the center line and struck an eastbound Chevrolet Silverado occupied by Lantz and her husband, Curt, both of Beemer. Tara Lantz was killed, and Curt Lantz was hospitalized with serious injuries.
First responders could not locate Kenney at the scene, and during a search it was discovered that a vehicle of a volunteer firefighter who responded to the crash had been stolen and was missing, according to the sheriff's office.
The stolen vehicle, which was being driven by Kenney, was located by a Stanton County sheriff’s deputy shortly before 2 a.m. Kenney was found sleeping in the running vehicle with the doors locked, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
The deputy said he could smell the odor of alcohol, and Kenney allegedly said he had been drinking and was involved in a crash earlier that night.
A trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol said he spoke to someone who said they were at a party with Kenney earlier that night. That person reportedly told the trooper they saw Kenney drive away from the party after Kenney had been drinking alcohol.
Kenney was treated and transported to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. At the hospital, Kenney refused law enforcement’s request to take a chemical test of his blood, according to the affidavit.
At the time of the crash, the Lantzes were returning home from their steakhouse in Wisner — Lantz’s — after preparing food for their daughter’s graduation party the next day. The Lantzes opened the restaurant in 2016.
Kenney’s bond was set at $100,000 on the morning of the crash, and he or someone on his behalf posted 10% of his bail that same day.
On May 23, the Cuming County Attorney’s Office filed a complaint charging Kenney with felony motor vehicle homicide, manslaughter, driving under the influence causing serious bodily injury, theft, failure to stop and render aid, driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
The last two counts — DUI and refusal to submit to a test — were dismissed on Wednesday because they are not felonies. But the two charges were dismissed without prejudice, so prosecutors can refile the charges in district court.
One woman in the courtroom in support of Lantz could be seen in tears as Long read aloud Kenney’s charges and the possible penalties with each.
The five felony charges carry a total of up to 67 years in prison. The two misdemeanor charges, if refiled in district court, also carry possible jail time.
Neither Stu Dornan, Kenney's attorney, nor Cuming County Attorney Dan Bracht provided an argument as to Kenney’s $100,000 bond, so Long continued Kenney’s bond in that amount.
Kenney is scheduled to be arraigned in district court on Thursday, July 7.