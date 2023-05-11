The uncertainty Lesia Halai and Eva Bidocha felt a year ago when they began classes at Lutheran High Northeast has vanished.
The teenagers have successfully weathered the challenges of leaving their homeland, much of their extended family and many friends to move to the United States.
They and their families came to the U.S. last summer to outrun the war in Ukraine that began in February 2022 when Russian troops invaded. Efforts to bring refugees to America began almost immediately. The Orphan Grain Train, a humanitarian effort based in Norfolk, has helped and continues to help families relocate.
Most of the Ukrainians have since settled into their new lives by working, attending school and, consequently, learning the language and customs of their new home. They also are sharing the language and customs of their homeland with interested Norfolkans.
Lesia received her diploma from Lutheran High Northeast on Sunday. The next step is the Universal Education Institute in Arizona. She would like to become a dentist, she said, but will first become a dental assistant, “to see if I like it,” she said. Eva will attend Lutheran High for one more year before moving on.
When they arrived last year, Lesia could speak English fairly well. Eva struggled with the language.
Still, both of them relied on Google Translate to communicate. When we met recently, no translation assistance was needed, partly due to the help of Google Translate, and partly due to the efforts of a fellow Ukrainian who speaks English, Russian and Ukrainian.
The girls said they had enjoyed their time at the school, and not just because they didn’t have as much homework as they did at their school in Ukraine. Both credited teachers and fellow students for being friendly and helping them make the transition. Both also listed math as their favorite subject.
“I hated math (at home),” Lesia said. “Now it’s my favorite.”
Lesia and Eva said they would like to have participated in sports and other extracurricular activities, but the transportation was an issue. Their parents work, and they are unable to get driver’s licenses in Nebraska, so getting to and from practices was not easy.
Eva hopes that issue is rectified by next year because she would like to play basketball. She’s also looking forward to more computer classes.
They hope to spend the summer working.
Lesia and Eva were the first two Ukrainian students to enroll at Lutheran High Northeast. Since then, three more have joined them.
Norfolk Public Schools has 17 Ukrainian students in the system.
In addition to the language barrier, one of the challenges facing the Lutheran Northeast was determining what classes they should take, said Emily Woodall, a counselor and teacher who has worked closely with them. Only two of the students had transcripts from their previous schools, she said.
Still, having the Ukrainian students in school has been a good experience for staff and students, Woodall said.
“The kids have welcomed them,” Woodall said. “The (Ukrainian) students are socializing. They have friends and come to extracurricular activities. It’s really interesting learning the cultural differences.”
Bruce Strong credits technology for helping teachers, staff and students communicate with the eight Ukrainian students who have attended Woodland Park Elementary School this year. Technology and Ukrainian-speaking humans are available when needed.
“Most of the students have done exceptionally well,” said Strong, the school’s principal. “All have adjusted well … and all do well in math.”
While language has been an obstacle, many of the older Ukrainian students were able to speak some English when they arrived, Strong said. The kindergartners through second graders are learning to read and write English along with the other students.
“It’s not as hard an adjustment for them,” Strong added.
Like all students, the Ukrainians are adapting at different rates. Some who are naturally quiet and reserved may not be learning the language as quickly as others, Strong said. But most have developed friendships.
Strong credits teachers and their parents for helping students make the transition.
“The students are excited about being in school and learning,” Strong said. “The teachers have enjoyed it. We’ve enjoyed the parents as well. They had done their part.”