Sometimes, life doesn't work out how you plan. The degree you pursued doesn't pan out, or you find a new passion to which you can dedicate your time.
When that happened to Kylie Goodrich and Haley Newburn, as they set their sights on the University of Nebraska Medical Center-Northern Division's accelerated nursing program.
Although both women had always planned to go into medicine, they were drawn to the personal aspect of nursing. Goodrich attended medical school for two years before realizing it wasn't the right route for her — she didn't exactly "love" her rotation and knew that wasn't what she wanted her daily life to look like.
Because Newburn's parents worked in medicine, she knew that was what she always wanted to do; however, after working at a nursing home, she realized that hospital nursing was more of what she was interested in.
They joined the program at UNMC's Norfolk campus and graduated as nurses Friday.
Although all applicants need a bachelor's degree to apply, the degree does not have to be in anything specific, said Angela Johnson, the program coordinator. For example, Goodrich holds a degree in chemistry and health sciences and Newburn's bachelor's is in Spanish with a minor in biology. Various degrees of study allow for a variety of perspectives in the classroom, contributing to an education outside the books.
Having a degree in something outside of the medical field "brings a good mix to health care and nursing, in the form of general diversity," Johnson said.
For those without an undergraduate degree, there is a traditional two-year program. The accelerated program, though, is not for the faint of heart. Students learn the same amount of information in half the amount of time through textbook learning and a mixture of classes, labs, clinicals and simulations. It's a year full of study sessions and self-discipline, often at the cost of temporary relaxation.
Newburn's days quickly became routine: Go to class or clinicals, nap for 15 minutes and then study for three to four hours. Such a schedule could result in burnout, but she had a plan to combat fatigue.
She adhered to a "strict" bedtime to ensure she would get eight hours of sleep. Even if her schoolwork wasn't completed, she would put it away to focus on her rest.
"I made it through because I was well-rested," she said.
The hardest part of the program was staying dedicated and making small sacrifices, she said. When tempted by outings with friends or staying home to relax for a night, the shadow of exams and homework loomed over her head. Still, her social life didn't suffer; there was a "sisterhood" in the class she could always rely on who all related to her same struggles.
"We were doing it all together," Newburn said. "It created a family environment."
Goodrich said the transition was difficult, but diving into her work encouraged her "to get out of my own shell and show kindness. It was a lot of cool experiences." She said the most useful thing a nursing student can do is go into a placement with which they are unfamiliar to watch and help. Talking to current students also offers a good representation of what the program is like.
"Take advantage," she said. "It's an amazing opportunity, and you will be prepared after only one year."
Post-graduation, Goodrich is looking forward to a life in Texas. She has accepted a job in med-surge, which deals with patients who have noncritical injuries or those who have had surgery and need to spend the night under supervision, and telemetry, monitoring patients' hearts.
Newburn is looking to complete a few years of bedside nursing to strengthen her skills, but afterward she might go back to school to pursue a doctorate of nursing practice and become an emergency room nurse practitioner. Even though it may seem like a life of class after class, she said she'll accept it because she is doing what she loves — nursing is a job that never gets boring.
"I love learning new things," Newburn said. "That's a huge part of health care; you're constantly learning something new. You're always on your toes."