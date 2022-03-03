If you know someone from the region who belongs to FFA, there’s a good chance they were at Northeast Community College on Wednesday.
Some 1,500 FFA students from Northeast and North Central Nebraska were on campus for a series of contests that involved tasks from taking tests to performing such skills as welding. About 50 high schools were represented, some from as far away as Omaha Bryan, Mead, Blair, Burwell, Sargent, Ord and Loup County.
Northeast played host to the annual District FFA Career Development Event — Ag Education Contest for three districts. Large gatherings were at both the Cox Activities Center and the Chuck M. Pohlman Agriculture Complex.
Tara Smydra, dean of science, technology, agriculture and math at Northeast, said it takes the entire college community to make an event of this size successful.
“This event is a huge undertaking,” Smydra said. “We had a number of faculty, staff, students and even industry folks who were involved in the preparation, administration or tabulation for the competitive events, assisted students or accommodated a need. It was a great way to help our area FFA advisers and students in the contest while showcasing our beautiful campus and the excellent work we do at Northeast Community College.”
The students competed in about 15 contests, with many of the contests state qualifying. Winners proceed to the state contest at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Jessica Evans, the Osmond FFA instructor, said she brought 13 students from her chapter.
“Our chapter is in its sixth year of being a chapter, and we have been here every year,” she said.
Evans said she was in FFA when she grew up on a farm near Leigh, entering a lot of public speaking contests as well as parliamentary procedure. She also studied livestock management and agriscience.
“It’s really all-encompassing now,” Evans said. “A lot of times the kids don’t see the purpose of ‘Why do I have to take a math class?’ or ‘Why do I have to learn this?’ By being in FFA and by learning these skills, their classwork helps them to apply the skills that we are teaching them. They are able to apply it to their lives.”
Public speaking is an example. In just about any career students pursue, public speaking is going to help them, she said.
Along with FFA no longer being just for farm kids, there are getting to be more women FFA instructors. In fact, Evans is part of the majority.
“We now actually outnumber the male teachers in the state of Nebraska,” she said. “I think there’s a lot of males who start out in the profession but then want to go back to the true production agriculture and so they might go back to the family farm or just do something in the ag field. It seems like the females are more likely to stay in the classroom.”
The contests on Wednesday included an ag biotech exam, ag sales objective test, ag technology and mechanics, agri-science contest — animal science, agronomy, envirothon, farm management, floriculture, food science, livestock management, meats contest, poultry contest, veterinary science exam and welding.
Victor Fanta, a sophomore at Creighton High School, said he competed in livestock management. He was one of about 30 students from the Creighton FFA chapter.
“I like being able to go to events like this,” Fanta said. “It’s also nice being able to miss school, but mostly it is fun competing in events.”
Fanta said he lives on a farm and would like to farm when he is finished with school.
Angel Agin, a freshman from Ainsworth High School, said more than 30 students from his chapter came to Northeast.
Agin, who lives in town, said he entered food science.
“I think I did pretty well in the smelling and tasting, but I am not so sure about the test,” Agin said.
FFA has taught him about different types of soils, land topography and parts of a pig as the students are dissecting a pig. This is about his “third or fourth” competition, Agin said.
“It’s fun to meet new students and old ones, too,” Agin said.