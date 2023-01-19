It certainly wasn’t the storm of the century, but the system that moved across the state Wednesday dropped a heavy blanket of snow and a record amount of precipitation in Norfolk.
Laurel McCoy, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Omaha, said the expectation was that the Norfolk area would see about a foot of snow from the system. But reports received from the community range from 7 to 9 inches.
“We didn’t get quite near the foot we were thinking, but still it’s a lot of snow that needs to be plowed,” McCoy said.
Around the area, the Daily News received reports of 6 inches from Pat Jakubowski in Howells; 7.5 from Richard Sanne in Neligh; 8 from Dennis Zavadil in Bancroft; 9.2 from Jim Bahm in Woodland Park; and 11 from Norman Doerr in Creighton.
Near Stanton, it was estimated that about 6 to 7 inches of snow had fallen, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.
Throughout the area, the snow made roads difficult to navigate. Unger said state-run snow plows were pulled in Stanton County by 8 p.m. Wednesday. There weren’t many travelers on Stanton County roads Wednesday night into Thursday morning, Unger said, but about four vehicles were found in ditches on Thursday.
The sheriff’s office was making rounds to ensure that none of the vehicles in the ditch had occupants inside or nearby.
Unger said the sheriff’s office arrested one driver on suspicion of DUI around 1 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of 833rd Road and 559th Avenue, about 8 miles northeast of Madison. The driver had rolled his vehicle but wasn’t injured, and, after the sheriff’s office suspected the motorist of being intoxicated, the driver submitted a breath test that the sheriff said was “very high.”
Another driver who had been stranded near the junction of Highway 275 and Highway 57 was cited for having an open alcohol container, Unger said.
County and state road crews were working in Stanton County on Thursday morning, Unger said. As of about 8:45 a.m., Highway 24 and Highway 35 had been plowed but were packed with ice and snow.
“Speed will be an issue for people,” Unger said. “Plows have been out, but people will still need to slow down.”
The sheriff said he wasn’t aware of any roads in Stanton County that had been closed, but there likely are a few roads that are impassable for vehicles without four-wheel drive.
Pierce County Sheriff Rick Eberhardt said he estimated Pierce had received 7 to 8 inches of snow.
The sheriff’s office hadn’t been called to any crashes, Eberhardt said, but there had been a report of a vehicle in the ditch around 2 a.m. northwest of Plainview. The driver slept in his vehicle overnight, Eberhardt said, and deputies were assisting him later Thursday morning.
Some roads in Pierce County were snow-drifted, the sheriff said, and all of the highways were snow-packed, with ice underneath the snow.
Dispatchers from Wayne and Cuming counties said their sheriff’s departments had not been called to any reports of crashes or vehicles in the ditch as of 9 a.m. Thursday.
Elsewhere in the area, the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office reported that, even after snow plows had come through to treat highways, snow continued to drift on roadways.
The Boyd County Sheriff’s Office encouraged people to stay home, as travel remained nearly impossible Thursday morning in some areas despite road crews working in the area.
Many courthouses in Northeast and North Central Nebraska, including in Pierce, Wayne, Knox and Stanton counties, planned to open at 10 a.m. Thursday. The Keya Paha County Courthouse in Springview said its doors would open at 1 p.m. Norfolk Public Schools and Northeast Community College were among the many area schools that called off classes Wednesday and Thursday.
McCoy said higher reports came in to the weather service office from parts of central and North Central Nebraska. The brunt of Wednesday’s storm hit the community of Merna, located about 20 miles northwest of Broken Bow. Merna received 23.7 inches, McCoy said.
“They got the worst of it,” McCoy said.
Additional reports of snowfall were still coming in at the weather service office as of Thursday morning as light snow continued into the morning, but McCoy said she didn’t anticipate receiving anything like the amount reported from Merna.
While Wednesday’s storm didn’t deliver the full foot McCoy said meteorologists were expecting in Norfolk, it did leave a little more than a half inch of much-needed precipitation, a record for Jan. 18.
“January is typically a drier month. It’s not usual to see that much precipitation on a single day,” McCoy said.
The previous record, set in 1975, was .39 inches. The liquid equivalent of Wednesday’s snowfall equaled .51 inches. While that amount won’t create a huge dent in the ongoing drought, it will help, McCoy said.
“Everything helps. A half inch is certainly good,” she said. “To overcome a drought, you will need several of these events. Every little bit helps. ... Snow is great because it sits and soaks into the ground.”
McCoy said no major systems are in the forecast for Northeast Nebraska, but February and March are generally more active months for weather.
“We’re getting into February, when we typically start to see more active weather,” she said. “So keep an eye on the forecast as things change as we get into those months.”
Elsewhere across the state, Interstate 80 and Highway 30 were closed from Grand Island westward, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Several other roads in western and northern Nebraska were considered impassable.
As of 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, North Platte had an official snow total of 13.9 inches, said Jaclyn Gomez, a meteorologist in the North Platte office of the National Weather Service. Other totals from the area: 15 inches in Ainsley, 17.5 in Callaway, 19 in Broken Bow, 22 at a location 5 miles west of Merna and 9 miles northwest of Anselmo and 23 inches 11 miles northeast of Callaway.
The Omaha area ended up with just over an inch of snow from the winter storm that otherwise brought large parts of Nebraska to a halt. Lincoln surpassed its daily record for precipitation, according to the weather service. The previous record was .45 inches set in 1975 and, by late afternoon, .65 inches had fallen with more to come.
Cody Thomas, a spokesman for the Nebraska State Patrol, said troopers had responded to 15 crashes and 121 motorist assists from midnight to late afternoon on Wednesday. None appeared to involve serious injuries.
“For the most part, people have stayed off the roads,” he said. “We just urge people to reduce speed during these conditions. While there may not be as much snow as predicted in the metro, the freezing rain has made roadways slick.”