'Star Wars' wars: Which episode is the best?

When “Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope” made its premiere in 1977, it captivated audiences. One uncle of mine once estimated he saw it seven times in the theater alone. My first “Star Wars” experience would’ve been when my grandmother was babysitting me and introduced me to episodes four through six. I was still young enough to love the prequels (for the action and special effects) when they came out. I was in college when the first sequel movie came out, and it renewed my love of all things “Star Wars.”
Today, there are nine episodes divided over the original, prequel and sequel trilogies and numerous stand along movies and series.
“Star Wars” holds a special place in my heart, and I bet many of you heard John Williams’ music playing the moment you read the headline. But which episode is the best? To find answer, we’ll need to use the Force.
1. Episode VI — Return of the Jedi
Deciding the best movie (in my opinion) was no easy task. In the end, “Return of the Jedi” gets first place for the great action scenes (I don’t mean the Ewok battle), getting to see Luke as a Jedi Knight and being a great ending for the first trilogy. Also, all of the original trilogy movies have a certain aspect about them that just set them above the other movies. No amount of special effects or plot twists are able to make up for this.
2. Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back
Surprised by this, are you? Well, you shouldn’t be. With the introduction of Yoda, giant, deadly cat-walkers, Han stuffing Luke in a Tan-Tan to keep warm and the most memorable line in the entire series, “Empire” deserves its high rank. There’s a bad scene or two in this movie, and George Lucas never learned to write dialogue (seriously, count how many times someone says, “I have a bad feeling about this”). Otherwise, this is an amazing, fast-paced movie. While not as action-packed as its successor and predecessor, it has the first great lightsaber duel in the series.
3. Episode IV — A New Hope
I went back and forth quite a bit on whether this one should be first or second place, and on a different day I might rank “A New Hope” higher. In the end, I favored “Return of the Jedi” and “Empire” because of some of the long, slow scenes at the beginning of “A New Hope.” But with a great cast, plenty of action and the incredible attack on the Death Star scene, this movie is still well worth a watch or 10. If you can, find a copy of this movie (and all the original trilogy) that was made before George Lucas went back and digitally “enhanced” it. The so-called “enhancements” look terrible. #hanshotfirst
4. Episode VII — The Force Awakens
The first of the sequel trilogy and the movie that reawakened my love of the series, “The Force Awakens” was bound to rank high. Yes, it’s kind of a repeat of “A New Hope,” but let’s appreciate the great action scenes, its fast pace and the return of the original cast. I remember people cheering in the theater just when we saw the Millennium Falcon again. During trailers and previews, it was hinted that Finn was going to be the next Jedi in the new cast. When Rey turned out the be the one strong in the Force, I think we were all surprised. Finally the lightsaber duel in the snow is the best in the entire series.
5. Episode III — Revenge of the Sith
This movie is easily the best of the prequel movies, which isn’t saying much. But there are three things that give this movie the high ground. First, anyone who’s seen the original trilogy knows more or less how this movie is going to end. But despite that, you hold out hope that that’s not going to happen. Second, the lightsaber duel between Anakin and Obi-Wan is pretty awesome. Finally, the scenes where the Jedi are wiped out are fairly devastating.
6. Episode VIII — The Last Jedi
When I watched this for the first time, I was angrily disappointed by it. “The Force Awakens” was so good, that my expectations were too high. Also, changing directors mid-series was not a good decision. This movie would rank a lot higher were it not for a few terrible scenes, a stupid and ultimately irrelevant plot line and the random minor characters just thrown in. Still, Luke as a powerful but disillusioned Jedi master, Rey and Kylo Ren’s fight scene, and the final battle between Luke and Ren do a lot to redeem this movie, in my eyes.
7. Episode I — The Phantom Menace
Liam Neeson as a Jedi, Ewan McGregor as a young Obi-Wan, a demonic-looking bad guy with with a double-bladed lightsaber, podracing, what’s not to like about this movie? The answer: Jar-Jar Binks, history’s most annoying character. Enough said.
8. Episode II — The Attack of the Clones
I hate myself for not giving this one last place. I challenge anyone to watch this and not feel uncomfortable because of the horrendously awkward dialogue. The only thing that saves this movie from last place is that its plot actually makes sense. This movie at least fits with the others in this series.
9. Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker
The Emperor is back ... and he’s Rey’s grandpa. WHAT? The plot of this movie makes little sense. It shows that there was no plan for the sequel trilogy (that started out so great) going in. Good action and great special effects just can’t save this movie from its own plot.