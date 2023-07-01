Everything from dry rub to barbecue to smoky garlic to lemon pepper were available flavors at the 2023 Wingfest competition Friday evening.
The activities at Skyview Park on Friday were the first installment of Norfolk’s annual two-day Fourth of July festival, Boomfest.
Wingfest, a competition sponsored by Stanton Ribfest, encourages cooks to enter their best chicken wings for both judges and the public to enjoy, which resulted in about 750 pounds of wings on Friday.
Patrons were able to pay $8 for their choice of six wings and select any flavor combination.
This is the third year Stanton Ribfest has hosted Wingfest as a part of Big Bang Boom festivities.
However, Stanton Ribfest has been around for 12 years and is now recognized as an official nonprofit in Nebraska.
In 2010, a few Stanton citizens wanted to raise money to help the local Veterans of Foreign Wars post, which was struggling to stay open. The passionate group organized a cook-off as a fundraiser, which then made its way to becoming a local fundraising organization.
According to the organizations' website, “Stanton Ribfest was approached in the fall of 2019 by Big Bang Boom president Don Wisnieski to coordinate a Wingfest for their upcoming event. Big Bang Boom had traditionally been a one-day event, but coordinators were wanting to transition to a full weekend event.”
To have enough activities for two days, Wisnieski asked Stanton Ribfest to fill in and be a major part of the Boomfest’s first day.
“I know they run a tight ship here (at Boomfest),” Stanton Ribfest president Chris Farrier said. “So we’re honored that they put trust in us to be a part of it.”
Winners of the Wingfest competition were selected by a point system through a round of blind judging.
“My favorite part (of Wingfest) is watching the cookers when winners are being announced,” Stanton Ribfest vice president Jared Reese said. “Not everyone is going to win, but everyone has a chance.”
The top three winners of Friday’s competition were Two Forks, Anderson BBQ and Reese BBQ.
Farrier emphasized that all the money Stanton Ribfest receives through events like Wingfest finds its way back into the community somehow.
“Stanton Ribfest is all about seeing a need in the local community and donating to fill that gap,” Farrier said.
Previous causes to receive money from the organization include scholarships, Stanton High School and its programs, tragedy relief funds and local beautification such as new picnic tables and basketball hoops.
“We are not necessarily here to make as much money as we can,” Reese said. “But it’s cool to see that amount be donated back out.”
Stanton Ribfest doesn’t do this for the recognition, the two Stanton Ribfest representatives agreed. However, they still take pride in seeing what they’ve been able to give back to their local community.
Aside from Wingfest, Skyview Park also hosted a car show and live music. The Crazy 8s, an instrumental band made up of Wayne State College students, opened for Boundless, a Norfolk musical group that plays a variety of country, rock and pop songs.
On Saturday, July 1, Northeast Nebraskans could find festivities at Skyview Park beginning at 1 p.m. Activities include food vendors, a U-Hop inflatable midway, North Fork Outfitting kayak rentals and more.
Live music will begin at 5:30 p.m., and featured groups include Frippary, Spelling Tuesday, Boundless and Neon Lights.
The awaited fireworks show will begin at 9:45 p.m.