STANTON — Seven of Louise Boyd’s grandchildren and three great-grandchildren were baptized in the Methodist Episcopal Church at Stanton. Two daughters were married there, her husband was buried from there and she thought she would be as well. But the church, which once called parishioners to fill its wooden pews with the peal of a bell from the tower overhead, is now silent, destined for the wrecker’s ball.
The sign just outside the front door reads, “Under New Management: Stanton Public Schools.”
About 157 years ago, its first members gathered at a homesteader’s house near what’s now Pilger. As early as 1866, services were held in a schoolhouse, borrowed church buildings and a Masonic hall. The church officially organized in Stanton in 1884. After the Ladies Aid Society began collecting funds, a 30-foot-by-50-foot building was erected, the largest structure in town. Expansion followed, along with a fire in 1923, calling for a new brick building as its replacement.
Through the years, myriad reasons led to lower attendance and eventually the congregation’s decision to close.
Scott Henrickson of Stanton was chairman of the trustees at that time. As the congregation disbanded, members joined other churches. “We’ve all helped other congregations,” he said, including the five remaining churches within the community.
The administration of Stanton Public Schools, which borders the property, was approached by members of the church to see if the school was interested in its purchase, according to Darren Soucie, superintendent of the school.
The school board didn’t know at first what it would do with the property but, because of its proximity, decided to “purchase and talk later,” Soucie said. Consequently, the church and its parsonage, plus the roughly quarter of a block on which they’re located, were purchased by the school in May 2022.
The school hired an architectural firm to look over the property and found that although the building was in generally good structural condition, it had issues. An estimate of between $1.25 million to $1.6 million was given to bring it up to code. This included new elevators and ramp, energy-efficient windows and doors, in addition to mechanical replacement, and roof and bell tower repair. That didn’t factor in “soft costs,” such as new interior walls and furnishings.
An online auction listed everything from stained glass windows and light fixtures to church pews and household fixtures. Because the two-story parsonage is in a difficult spot, Soucie said, it will be demolished when the church is.
The school has no current plans for the property, Soucie said. It will be used temporarily for parking.
Although many of its members have found new church homes, some such as Louise Boyd haven’t. She’s sad to see the church’s demolition. She has been a member of the Stanton Methodist Church from 1978 until the day of its closing. That’s when, as she said, the church ran out of money and people.
She had heard that the building might be utilized for classroom space, a lecture hall or theater, with a daycare in the basement.
“It sounded wonderful to me,” she said. “Hearts were broken when the church closed. I miss it every Sunday morning.”