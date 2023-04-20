Aaron Markgraf, principal of St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Norfolk, can’t wait for construction to begin on a planned expansion and remodel of the school.
“This conversation started 10 years ago,” Markgraf said of the planned expansion. “At this point, people are just champing at the bit to get going.”
The project, which Markgraf and the Rev. Paul Hirsch, pastor at St. Paul’s, hope to see break ground in the coming months, involves a number of improvements and updates to the school.
Included in the most recent floor plan is a new, fully updated gym to be used for athletics, physical education classes, recess, church events and more.
“I have people that are 80 years old that come in and go, ‘Oh, this is the same exact thing as when I was here,’ ” Markgraf said of the current gym. “The sidelines are right up against the wall, our bleachers are old and not in great shape, the walls leak when it rains … there’s a lot of stuff that needs improving.”
The current gym will be remodeled into two classrooms and a library.
“Right now, our library is in the church basement, and it’s kind of dark, and it’s off in the corner. … Our kids have to walk across the street and go down the stairs to get to the library,” Markgraf said. “We want it to be right here (in the main building), where they can go to the library whenever they need to.”
The remodel and expansion also will add a new commons and cafeteria area, a new kitchen and a new office space, as well as a parking lot. The current construction of St. Paul’s means students often have to walk across the street from the church parking lot to reach the entrance. The new plans would create a safer parking lot so students don’t have to cross the street.
Additional classrooms in the building will make space for an expanded early child care program, according to Markgraf, who added, “If this works out the way we hope it does, (a) whole wing might get dedicated to preschool and early childhood, which would be kind of a cool thing, and I know it’s something the community is really desperate for.”
A capital campaign focused primarily on the St. Paul’s community resulted in a pledge of around $1.8 million, about half of the anticipated total cost of the project. But Markgraf is confident support for the project exists within the wider community, too.
“We’ve had people come in off the street to say, ‘We’re so excited you’re doing something,’ and it was really reassuring to hear that people who have nothing to do with St. Paul’s were excited that this step in Christian education was being taken in our city,” Markgraf said. “It’s easy to think that this is for us, and our school, and our church, but really this is for the community of Norfolk, trying to provide a Christian education.”
“We know there’s people out there that would support this,” Markgraf said, adding that he wanted to be sure everyone who wanted to be a part of the effort to improve the St. Paul’s school was made aware of the opportunity to contribute. “Who wants to join? Who wants to help? Who wants to support this?”
Markgraf said those interested in donating to the St. Paul’s Lutheran School project may do so at the St. Paul’s website or by mailing a check.