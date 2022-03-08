PIERCE — For Mandi Jablonski, the term “bedroom community” elicits the same reaction as fingernails on a chalkboard.
The Pierce business owner and former president of the community’s chamber of commerce especially dislikes hearing people refer to her hometown as such.
“For me, it devalues the businesses that are here,” Jablonski said. “That’s why I find it offensive. You’re basically telling me there’s nothing here other than to leave your day job and come home and that’s it.”
Jablonski’s sense of hometown pride runs deep, but she was surprised to learn over the course of the past couple of years that her feelings of pride for the Pierce community are shared by a large percentage of the town’s other residents. That was one piece of information revealed as the community went through its Entrepreneurial Community Activation Process (ECAP) over the past two years.
Led by University of Nebraska Extension, ECAP allows community members an opportunity to share ideas for the future through an online survey and a series of community conversations. Numerous communities have gone through the process to help identify their strengths and weaknesses and residents’ needs and desires.
Seeing all Plainview had accomplished after going through ECAP inspired Jablonski and chamber members to partner with Pierce County Economic Development to start the process in Pierce in late 2019 and early 2020.
Jablonski said she was surprised to see the survey reveal so many people — both longtime residents and transplants from other places — felt as strongly as she did about the pride they had in Pierce.
“I have that feeling because I grew up here, but to see that as a collective — how many people are proud to say they’re from Pierce, proud of the school systems, proud of their community and their sense of place — that’s what makes Pierce, and people stick here because of that sense of community,” she said.
Another surprise she said was seeing the different types of businesses residents said they were interested in seeing brought to Pierce, including a fresh market. One group that emerged from the ECAP process is now working with a representative from the university to identify grocery store alternatives.
Jablonski said she believes going through the ECAP process has helped improve communication between residents, the business community and city leadership, as well.
“I think it’s really encouraged a lot of conversations with the city administration and officials on how to communicate with the public,” she said.
Now, the community is making headway toward the goals identified through the project through the Pierce Advancement Committee, a group that emerged from the ECAP process. The groups is made up of roughly 30 people who are working toward various community vision projects.
One of those projects included finding a way to cultivate leaders in the community’s youth: “How many of our youth — freshmen through seniors — want to be involved in what’s happening in their town? They want to be asked what they want. They want something to do,” Jablonski said.
Some of the youths already have made their voice heard in another one of the community projects to come out of ECAP — the construction of a splash pad that potentially will be located in Chilvers Park in Pierce. The committee working on the splash pad began looking at design proposals in late January, which would be followed by fundraising efforts, Jablonski said.
“The high school student council contacted that committee and wanted to know how they could help,” Jablonski said. “They want to convert one of our tennis courts (at Chilvers Park) into a pickleball court, which is really fun.”
Jablonski said the goal is to construct the splash pad and basketball court project in 2023, and the pickleball court could be installed in 2022.
Another group is working on establishing an LB 840 fund for the Pierce community. LB 840 is a piece of legislation that allows Nebraska villages and cities to specify what kinds of activities or businesses qualify for direct or indirect financial assistance through local economic development funds. The establishment of such a fund in each community is done through approval from the city council and balloting.
“It’s a really lengthy process,” Jablonski said.
Jablonski said the committee has spoken with representatives from numerous other communities who have established an LB 840 fund to find out how they use it and what they would change now that they have gone through the process.
The committee — which also includes Pierce chamber president Darin Zuhlke, Pierce residents Josh Sirek, Will Fogle, Randee Falter, Blaine Bockelman, Taylor Oltjenbruns, city administrator Chad Anderson and Pierce County Economic Development director Susan Norris — is making strides in getting the proposal to the city council, but a lot of ground remains to be covered before the issue can make it to the voting ballot, she said.
“The biggest part is going to be the education piece — educating the public as to what it is and what the point of it is,” Jablonski said.
Apprehension is likely to arise, she said, because the establishment of such a fund will require a small tax increase, but the fund will, in turn, be used to improve the community, which will bring more business — and more revenue — into the town.
Jablonski said she’s excited to see the ambition community members have shown in working toward the goals, especially in light of recently wrapping up the town’s 150th anniversary celebration, and she’s excited to see where the vision established through ECAP takes Pierce.
“The ultimate goal, I think, is to have people feel more engaged with their community in every sense — whether it’s our business owners, the people who work here and live here or work in Norfolk — to have them feel more engaged and more connected their town, to feel like what they want was heard, and to have pride and not feel that apathy that creeps in real easily.”