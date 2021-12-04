The Rev. George Tarsis served as a liaison from the Norfolk Ministerial Association to the Norfolk Good Neighbors from 1995 to 2000.
Tarsis served as the rector for Trinity Episcopal Church. And as the liaison, he worked with a group of volunteers who make up the Good Neighbors board of directors that oversees the program.
He also was known for playing noon basketball at the Norfolk Family YMCA. Tarsis played with such abandon, he made opponents earn every point. People playing against him were sometimes surprised to learn he was an Episcopalian priest.
Nevertheless, off the court, Tarsis believed in the spirit of giving — especially to those in need. He sometimes talked about St. Nicholas, whose feast day is Dec. 6.
He also shared details about St. Nicholas with the Good Neighbors board and the Daily News in the late 1990s.
More than 1,600 years ago, there was a bishop named Nicholas in a town called Myra, which is in modern-day Turkey. Nicholas is reputed to have done many great things for which he has been honored with the title of “Saint.” It is believed that he did many works of mercy in his town — acts that made him beloved among all the people of the community — Christian and non-Christian alike, Tarsis said at the time.
But what made Nicholas most famous is the love that he had for children, especially underprivileged ones. There’s a tradition that Nicholas would take gifts to the poor children at Christmas time to celebrate Christ’s birth. This may even have been the beginning of the custom of gift-giving at Christmas. The name “Santa Claus” is a transliteration of the name, “St. Nicholas,” Tarsis said.
Throughout the centuries, many places have established a custom of gift-giving to children on Nicholas’ special day of honor, Dec. 6. Sometimes, this is even in addition to gift-giving on Christmas.
Now, however, many churches have programs where this is reversed. Children are asked to bring gifts to someone dressed up as St. Nicholas, to be given to organizations such as the Good Neighbors, which distribute the gifts to children in need.
Tarsis even established the custom at Trinity Episcopal Church. On the Sunday closest to St. Nicholas day, the children of the parish brought gifts to St. Nicholas, a child dressed up like a bishop. The gifts in turn were delivered to the Good Neighbors’ Christmas project by members of the youth group.
Tarsis and his family moved to Ohio in 2000, but he is among the many volunteers who have made a lasting impact on Good Neighbors and the community.
The Norfolk Good Neighbors, which assist those in need all year, is an organization that is in keeping with the spirit of St. Nicholas’ ministry.
Designed to offer one-time assistance, the program helps with such things as providing clothes or essential supplies in emergency situations or paying a utility bill, rent or for a prescription for those who qualify.
Along with gifts for children, the Good Neighbors will be providing food boxes for individuals and families in need, so they can make a healthy and hearty Christmas dinner.
The last day for names to be accepted for food boxes and gifts is Friday, Dec. 10. That gives volunteers enough time for distribution work. Food and gifts will be distributed on Wednesday, Dec. 15.
Monetary donations to fund the program may be dropped off at the Daily News or sent to Good Neighbors, Box 1014, Norfolk, NE 68702.