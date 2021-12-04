"Your profile says you like picnics in the park, too. But I gotta admit, you look nothing like your picture." (Steinkraus)

"No seriously, I delivered you in year 2000!" (Gamble)



Danielle Steinkraus and Jan Gamble

were this week's winners.



The winners' names will be put into a drawing for a free month subscription or extension.



Look for a new photo Monday.