Basketball fans around the country usually have the debate about who the best basketball player is at the time. A movie series might have the answer.
Along with high school and college basketball comes the NBA, a league that most basketball analysts use to debate who is the GOAT (Greatest of all time).
The top two names in that debate are more often than not Michael Jordan and LeBron James.
Jordan went on to win six NBA titles, five MVP trophies and one defensive player of the year honor, and he was a 14-time All-Star.
James, thus far, has four NBA championship rings and four MVP trophies, and he is a 17-time All-Star. James still has a few years left in the tank to reach Jordan in titles.
But the two also have another thing in common: They each were a star of their own version of “Space Jam.”
The original “Space Jam” was filmed in Los Angeles and was first released in 1996.
Jordan played himself in the movie and gets pulled in by the Looney Tunes to help them win a basketball match against a group of aliens who intend to enslave them as attractions for their theme park.
The film has plenty of star power from other NBA players who were part of the cast along with actor Bill Murray.
Charles Barkley, Muggsy Bogues, Shawn Bradley, Patrick Ewing, Larry Johnson and Larry Bird all were part of the Warner Bros. movie that brought real basketball to life.
The movie has had plenty of success, leading to a second “Space Jam” 25 years later,
"Space Jam: A New Legacy” opened earlier this month and topped the box office after its opening weekend, this time with James as the star.
The premise of the movie is similar to the first one, but the cast is completely different.
Alongside James are Jim Carrey, Gabriel Iglesias and Michael B. Jordan, along with NBA players Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard and Klay Thompson.
It’s a cast that should make some noise, but it will be interesting to see if it has the same staying power as the original had 10 to 20 years later.
There are plenty of debates as to who the greatest basketball players of all-time that have gone through the ranks of the NBA. Maybe Hollywood and Warner Bros. have made their own opinion as to who the two best are, having Jordan and James play the lead characters in these movies.
No matter who the best is, the movies provide entertainment along with basketball action that can't be presented in the NBA.
To watch the original “Space Jam,” you can view it on HBO Max, Google Play, YouTube and other streaming services while "Space Jam: A New Legacy" is also streamed on HBO Max, in addition to being in theaters.