It’s all systems go on construction of the soybean crush plant planned north of Norfolk.
Nick Bowdish — founder and manager of Norfolk Crush, which announced plans last February to build the new $375 million soybean crush facility — said the company achieved a key milestone in late November with the approval of its quality air permit from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE).
“The facility made an application last spring — all of the modeling and technical work that goes in to show how the facility meets and exceeds all of the various compliance metrics. That process and all of that modeling wrapped up ... with NDEE issuing Norfolk Crush the actual permit,” Bowdish said.
“That’s really the last key piece from a development standpoint to put full construction into motion.”
Grading, shaping and soil-stabilizing at the 480-acre site — located between North First Street and Victory Road near Nucor Road — has been going on throughout the summer and fall. Now, with the permit milestone recently achieved, Bowdish said “concrete batch plants are about to get very busy.”
More than 10,000 yards of concrete will get poured at the site as the next major step in construction of the facility. Work will commence on the concrete foundations and excavation for the buildings that will have basements, Bowdish said.
“Even though we’re headed into what most people would think of as not a traditional construction season, the project teams will progress throughout the winter and do what they have to do to bring the plant up out of the ground,” Bowdish said. “We’re very, very excited to be to this point.”
Engineering, procurement and construction contractor for the plant are being handled by Fagen Inc., the contractor that built the ethanol plant in Norfolk in 2006 and a company with which Bowdish has worked in the past.
After studying agri-business in college, Bowdish said, he worked for Fagen Inc., where he had the opportunity to learn about the development of plants and projects of similar size and magnitude as Norfolk Crush.
Norfolk Crush is the fourth major project in which Bowdish has had direct involvement in starting from scratch. He is president and CEO of two ethanol production companies — Siouxland Ethanol in Jackson and Elite Octane in Atlantic, Iowa. In addition, he manages Norfolk Crush in Norfolk and a nearly identical facility called Platinum Crush near Storm Lake, Iowa.
A number of factors played into Norfolk being selected as the site for the new crush plant. Distance from other existing soybean crush facilities played a partial role, but ultimately the Norfolk site had the ability to provide the core infrastructure — including electricity, natural gas and railroad access — needed to support a plant that is projected to crush 38.5 million bushels of soybeans per year or 110,000 bushels daily.
Bowdish said Nucor played a key role early on because its support helped make rail access to the site a possibility: “Norfolk Crush is very fortunate to have a business neighbor in Nucor that helped make the infrastructure possible. They’re a terrific company.”
The overall construction schedule for Norfolk Crush has the facility commencing operation in the third quarter of 2024. By and large, Bowdish said, that timeline is intact.
While a lot has changed in the world since construction of the facility was announced, Bowdish said the “entire landscape for soybean meal and soybean oil has continued to grow.”
“Norfolk Crush is positioned well throughout an overall industry to be one of the first couple of plants to actually start operations to meet the growing global demand,” Bowdish said. “It’s exciting to see what we thought would occur a little over a year ago to continue to unfold, and we’ve had a ton of interest in the company’s products for future production.”
It also has been satisfying, Bowdish said, to field phone calls and emails from people in Northeast Nebraska who are excited about employment opportunities that will be available when the plant begins operation. Once open, Norfolk Crush is expected to create up to 55 jobs.
Bowdish said he’s appreciative of the outstanding support he’s seen for Norfolk Crush to join the community: “It has been remarkable with the positive comments that we’ve received and heard from not only the farm community, but several others from the business community about selecting Norfolk as our future home. We appreciate the support.”