Sousek offers perspective on his tenure as NRD general manager

Last week’s announcement that Mike Sousek, general manager of the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District (NRD), will be leaving his post effective Friday, April 28, opens up more speculation as to how the board of directors will move ahead, not only with finding Sousek’s replacement, but with how it will handle several crucial issues on its agenda.
Last week the Lower Platte South NRD announced that Sousek was the lone finalist for its general manager opening, and he confirmed that he would tentatively be starting in his new role on Monday, May 1.
MIKE SOUSEK, the new general manager of the Lower Elkhorn NRD, gets adjusted in his new office.
On Monday, Sousek spoke with the Daily News about his tenure at the Lower Elkhorn NRD, including his accomplishments while leading the organization and potential challenges for his replacement and the NRD moving forward.
“The individual that replaces me is going to have to understand the complexity, not only of Nebraska water law, but of the system as a whole ... of the economic engine of the State of Nebraska,” Sousek said. “The decisions we make at the district can and do have potentially a direct correlation to what people perceive as moving against the economic engine, but really, everything that we are doing here is to provide sustainability and to protect this way of life.”
Sousek said one of his greatest challenges as general manager had been that the agendas of individual board members have not always aligned with the guiding principles of the NRD.
“Occasionally, board members will, even unintentionally, pursue initiatives that aren’t in the best interests of the NRD or the people in our district, or they will hesitate to make decisions that are in the best interests of the district,” Sousek said. “If we truly believe in local control, however, we have to make the decisions to keep that control. We have to make the hard decisions to make ourselves sustainable and that are in the best interests of the people and the resources in the district.”
Sousek said that in the absence of effective leadership by the NRD board, the state could have no choice but to step in and make the decisions that are in the best interests for the district and its citizens.
“If we can’t do the job that we have been tasked to do ... if we can’t take on our own responsibility, then those constituents have every right to demand that some level of government address their concerns.”
Perhaps the greatest example of Sousek’s comments is the current board’s struggle to complete the Battle Creek Watershed and Flood Prevention Operation (WFPO) study and to adopt a strategy for how to mitigate the threat of flooding in the Battle Creek community.
Sousek said that while some might see the transition of its general manager as a potential roadblock for the completion of the WFPO study and the determination of the long-term solution to the problem, he believes there is a potential solution in the works that could benefit all parties.
“I’m holding out hope. There is money that can be secured so that this doesn’t fall on the backs of local taxpayers and we will not have to significantly raise our property tax levy,” Sousek said. “No matter what option we pick, there are going to property owners that potentially lose some of their property, but they will receive a premium for their property; they will be take care of.”
On the agenda for the Thursday, April 27, board meeting will be a vote on a potential “win-win” solution for completing the WFPO study and implementing a plan to address the flooding issues in Battle Creek. Should the board adopt that proposal, Sousek would leave the district having been instrumental in determining a solution to one of the greatest challenges to face the NRD since its inception in 1972.
Other NRD accomplishments under Sousek have been implementation of a system for metering high-capacity wells during times of drought in the district, as well as building community partnerships, such as the cooperation of the NRD with the City of Norfolk to complete the Johnson Park downtown riverfront project this year.
Officials have confirmed that assistant general manager Brian Bruckner has agreed to serve as interim GM until a permanent replacement is named.
“My focus is on maintaining our efforts to carry out our responsibilities and, given the fact that we have a committed staff, the public should see no disruption in ongoing activities,” Bruckner said.
Bruckner added that he had informed the board that he’s interested in pursuing the general manager’s position on a permanent basis.
Lower Elkhorn NRD board chairman Roger Gustafson said Sousek’s departure, while unexpected, seems reasonable.
“My understanding is that it’s a step up for Mike to a larger NRD, so that‘s understandable,” he said.
Gustafson also said that while he and Sousek have not always agreed on every issue, he appreciates that they have worked well together.
“It’s important that the general manager and the board chairman work hand in hand on the board’s agenda, otherwise it’s very difficult to make any progress with the issues facing board members.”
Gustafson said the board is forming a search committee and is considering the possibility of hiring an outside consultant to help in filling the opening.
Sousek said that while he looks forward to his new role in the Lower Platte South district, he plans to continue living in Norfolk for the time being. Sousek’s children attend school in Norfolk, and his son was a member of the 2022 Norfolk Catholic High School state championship football team.
Sousek’s hiring is expected to be approved by the Lower Platte South NRD board at a scheduled meeting on Wednesday night.