MADISON — I’m not sure what I was expecting going into my first-ever county fair.
All I knew was, being a kid from the western Omaha suburbs, attending the annual summer fair in Madison County was going to involve many “firsts” for me, and that it did.
For example, figuring out where to park without signs proved to be my greatest challenge during my first visit at noon on Tuesday. I was off to a shaky start already, but my turmoil didn’t stop there.
That first day day was probably the least eventful. All of the rides were nonfunctional, bleachers were left empty and desolate, and I hadn’t yet discovered the real draw of the event: The animal enclosures. But more on that later.
As I wandered (what felt like) the barren wastelands of Madison with the sun beating down overhead and hardly a person in sight, I began to wonder if everyone had simply forgotten about the fair. Perhaps I had the wrong place.
Thankfully, my Thursday evening visit dispelled me of that notion. I got in just in time for the rodeo just after 7 and got a kick out of watching a few tykes about a third of my age gut it out atop miniature bulls that must’ve easily been tenfold the weight of the crazy little rascals who were showing them what-for.
As I watched the spectacle of children hanging on defiantly as farm animals attempted to launch them into the rear bleachers, all the while with the Stars and Stripes rippling in the wind behind them, I couldn’t help but think, “Wow, it really doesn’t get any more American than this.”
Though he had his share of off-color, cringe-worthy jokes belonging in a category below the “dad joke” tier, the rodeo clown helped to keep things interesting in what ended up being, for the most part, a master class in giving undersized cattle long-lasting trauma, physical and otherwise.
At one point, he pried open a crate labeled “Big Cat” to reveal a Corgi dog that proceeded to briefly steal the show, unleashing a bevy of tricks on unsuspecting crowd members to menace them with its excessive adorability. At one point, it perfectly balanced on a teeter-totter as it crossed to the other side without being launched like a boulder from a catapult, and later it jumped through a ring into its handler’s awaiting arms.
I had no idea what would await me after the rodeo ended, however. In a cruel, ironic twist of fate, I found myself in a reverse situation to the previous day when I’d struggled to figure out where to park.
After spending an hour trying to locate my car, trudging through mud back and forth across the fairgrounds as I went from parking lot to parking lot trying to find my car, which at that point was hidden amid a sea of other visitors’ vehicles, and getting laughed at by a fair attendant when I explained my situation to her (but can we really blame her?), needless to say I wasn’t a happy camper by the end of the ordeal.
Still, I was committed to move forward. The story demanded it! And so, ever the glutton for punishment, I dragged myself back for a third day, arriving around 12:30 for a final shot at redeeming my experience (though, to be fair, it wasn’t entirely bad up to that point).
Figuring I’d find some notable people to interview, I was disappointed to again find a quiet afternoon with few things going on. Then, I heard a thunderous neighing.
Drawn to the source of the noise, I found what I should’ve been covering the entire time; The horse stables. Inside I found an eclectic mix of personalities, from the constantly eating Ice, who was still chewing on hay when I came back to check on him twice over the course of the hour, to Rosebud, a particularly fiery mare who whinnied at me and pounded on her stall door, demanding that I let her out. I politely refused.
There were others still, like Cat, perhaps the strangest horse who proceeded to lay down as soon as I approached to capture his mug with my Nikon. Figuring he was just a bit camera-shy, I turned to leave, and he almost immediately popped right back up onto his feet. I was pretty shocked. Didn’t horses lie down only when injured or giving birth? Perhaps more unsettling was the realization that animals can have interesting personalities just like humans; although, in fairness, they don’t give many good quotes.
Ultimately, I went into the fair with zero expectations. But what did I come out of it with? A deeper connection to other living beings, regardless of species? An irrational fear of unpaved parking lots? A newfound respect for show dogs? All told, probably none of that. Except the first one, maybe.
More so, though, I had a different kind of epiphany. Too often, our expectations, or lack thereof, act like a sort of filter on reality, keeping us from branching out to try new things, or to simply not even consider doing so because we don’t see the possibilities right in front of us, or tell us things won’t go well because they haven’t so far.
Expectations are garbage, though. If you really want to enjoy something new, go out there with a completely blank slate. Leave the baggage behind, give up some of that ever-persistent human need for control and just let the road ahead of you guide it where it will.
Maybe that’s a little deep for a county fair report, but then again, expectations are overrated.