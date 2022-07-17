Some article topics don’t pan out as expected.
For instance, this page was supposed to feature a Weekly Top 40 list chosen from my formative years. I was supposed to take the songs on that list to my younger newsroom colleagues, ask if they knew any of them and maybe get their reactions to some if they hadn’t.
Those plans went awry as soon as I chose to use the Weekly Top 40 list from this week, July 18, 1992. My 30-year high school reunion is supposed to be sometime this year. I thought it would be fun to revisit songs that would’ve made the list sometime between my senior year of high school and freshman year of college. But looking up the corresponding songs, I realized I had to dig deep into my own memory bank — and do a quick YouTube search — to recollect some that rounded out the top 10.
I figured if I can barely remember some of these songs, there’s no way my 20-something coworkers would know them. Still, I asked Riley Tolan-Keig, Sawyer Belair, Jared Schroedter, James Murphy and Sydney Geier if any of the hits on the list were on their radar.
Turns out my figuring was spot-on. None of them knew “Just Another Day” by Jon Secada; “Wishing on a Star” by the Cover Girls, “If You Asked Me To” by Celine Dion; “This Used to be My Playground” by Madonna; “Tennessee” by Arrested Development or “Baby-Baby-Baby” by TLC.
Their tunes changed — no need to pardon that pun, I meant it — when we got to the top four. “Achy Breaky Heart” by Billy Ray Cyrus elicited groans (totally appropriate, in my opinion); “Under the Bridge” by Red Hot Chili Peppers” was met with enthusiasm; “I’ll Be There,” the Mariah Carey remake of an old Jackson 5 song, earned lukewarm reactions; and the top song from this week 30 years ago — “Baby Got Back” by Sir Mix-A-Lot — was met with a resounding chorus of, “Of course!”
I struggled to remember the Jon Secada tune until I looked up the video. It — and the TLC hit — has been stuck in my head ever since. I didn’t remember the Cover Girls’ tune at all, and I’d rather forget the songs by Celine Dion and Madonna. No offense intended. They’re just not my cup of tea.
But the actual top 10 got me wondering about the tunes I expected to find on a top hits list from 1992, so I started searching how well the songs that made the biggest impression on me that year fared on the year-end chart.
Travel back with me for a moment — to the year an American president vomited on another world leader, when Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner became an awkward on-screen couple, when Cartoon Network went on air and when Howard Stern floated onto the stage of the MTV VMAs on a cloud of flatulence — to 1992.
It was the year Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain asked, “How low?” while singing about a mosquito: “Smells Like Team Spirit” wrapped up the year at No. 32.
House of Pain’s “Jump Around” — a song that continues to be played at sporting events seemingly everywhere — came in at No. 24.
Guns ’n’ Roses’ guitarist Slash played a lengthy solo in front of a desolate church in the haunting video for the more than nine-minute ballad “November Rain.” While the video played frequently on MTV, the song never reached the top spot on the charts. It ended the year at No. 17.
The lovely ladies of En Vogue showed off their vocal chops when it was “time for breakdown” in their No. 7 hit “My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It).”
Kris Kross wore their clothes backward and made everybody “Jump! Jump!” in their No. 3 song “Jump.”
And Boys II Men ended the year with two songs in the Top 40, including the top hit of the year “End of the Road” and another monster hit, “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday.”
There also are a lot of songs that didn’t make the year-end Top 40 in 1992, but they get an honorable mention in my article.
Some songs — like pretty much anything from Def Leppard’s “Adrenalize” album — make my list because of the number of times they got blasted from my car stereo speakers while my friends and I cruised up and down Norfolk Avenue on Friday and Saturday nights.
I wore out a good set of tires traveling to different venues across the Midwest to see Def Leppard live on its “7-Day Weekend Tour” in 1992. (Hey, Rick Allen, I still want that Sharpie back when you’re done signing autographs.)
“Midlife Crisis” by Faith No More reaffirmed my then-newfound affinity for hard rock. Pearl Jam both left me intrigued and traumatized with the release of its song and video for “Jeremy.” “Stay” by Shakespeare’s Sister had a mesmerizing video that has taken up valuable space in my mind for 30 years.
And last, but definitely not least, “Right Now” by Van Halen — which won the award for Music Video of the Year in 1992 — always will make me think about my high school classmates, many of whom I remember fondly.
I wonder if any of them recall these songs.