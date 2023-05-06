Norfolk is growing. There are new businesses and attractions downtown, with more on the way.
The first influx of Wayne State College students will work and live in Norfolk, arriving in August. They will complete their final year of studies while learning on the job.
Just about everything is going to plan with the Northeast Nebraska Growing Together initiative except one area — getting enough daycare and early childhood education providers.
Angie Stenger, Growing Together executive director, said from the start when the Northeast Nebraska Growing Together initiative was put together, quality early childhood education was one of the topics.
And the committee has been having success in many areas with the exception of having enough quality daycare.
“There have been dreams, but there has never been an answer,” Stenger said on Wednesday evening, during a forum that was designed to give an update on the Growing Together initiatives.
Stenger said while statewide child care is an issue, it has actually become worse in Norfolk. In Madison County alone since Dec. 31, there is a gap of 600 children who need daycare but can’t find it.
“That becomes a workforce issue because you can’t find daycare, then you can’t come to work,” Stenger said.
Tammy Day of Daycos in Norfolk said the child care issue has been discussed at length.
“Unless you live under a rock, you know that we have an issue here finding quality child care slots for the people in our community who need them,” Day said.
For the sake of its employees and the community, Daycos has been putting extra resources toward early childhood education.
To solve the problem will take a multifacted approach. Day said in the past few months, her company has worked with the Norfolk Family Coalition to gather funding for in-home providers to become licensed or for new in-home providers.
These homes can be licensed for up to 10 to 12 children.
“Ten to 12 children, as we know, can add up really quickly,” Day said. “The other part about in-home expansion is that it can happen really fast. I’ve learned that in three months from start to finish, you can be open and have children within your facility.”
About $110,000 in grant funding has been established to help those interested in becoming licensed providers to make upgrades to their homes that might be necessary, such as installing a new egress window or repairing a fence.
There also is a combined effort led by The WELL to get the Northern Hills child care facility reopened. If successful, it could help to reduce that gap by about 200 children, Day said.
“This shows you that there are lots of different people working on this, and that’s what going to get (this resolved),” she said.
On the business end, child care workers traditionally have been underpaid and undervalued, Day said. They often don’t receive benefits.
“We need to fix that math problem and be able to pay them wages and benefits that afford them a chance to have a nice quality of life in the field that they have chosen,” Day said.
The business community is trying to find a sustainable model. Birth to age 5 are the most important years to determine what future outcomes look like, Day said.
“We’re hoping to create a model here that is business driven that hasn’t been done in Nebraska yet that will help some of our midsized communities like Norfolk,” she said.
So how bad is the problem? A recent survey found that 31% of Nebraska parents with children age 0 to 5 have left the workforce because they can’t find child care.
Based on U.S. Census numbers for Madison County, that indicates there are 550 potential employees who are not working because they can’t find quality child care.
“If you add Stanton and Pierce counties, it gets up to 750 employees,” Day said. “I would like to have 750 more people in the labor pool for a chance to ... come work for me.”
The lack of quality child care also has resulted in about 40% of workers knowing employees who have missed work, been late or been called away because their provider wasn’t available, Day said.
A solution has been put forth that involves creating a possible 501(c)3 nonprofit model. A single administrator would run the host site, with multiple sites envisioned across the community, Day said.
There are eight companies that are forming a steering committee now, with it open to more members. Anyone interested in joining may contact Day at Daycos.