A predominantly young, sold-out crowd stood before three comedic acts hailing from different corners of the country at the District Table & Tap Event Center in downtown Norfolk.
The Friday showtime marked the first visit to Nebraska for Sal Calanni, a comedian based in Southern California representing the Gotham Comedy Live. In his 20-minute bit, he gave the audience a tour of his hometown of East Hollywood, California.
“My neighborhood is rough, man. At every corner, there’s a crazy person getting in my face, handing me (things). They’re not homeless, they’re Scientologists, and they’re the worst,” Calanni shared.
Home life also became the major crux of Glen Tickle’s routine. During the second act of the night, his young, sassy daughter dominated most of the anecdotes he shared to the sizable crowd.
“I got asked to (perform at) a chicken festival in Nebraska. And my daughter said, ‘Why?’ ” he said, referring to his performance at last year’s Wayne Chicken Show in Wayne County.
As a seasoned New Jersey comic, he gave Norfolk an introduction to a career in entertainment by sharing a few of his most memorable experiences.
“I do a lot of corporate shows online. I did one last winter for a company based in India, which meant I had to perform at 3:30 in the morning. … I go out to my shed in the yard in the middle of a freezing, cold, New Jersey winter night. I signed onto the Zoom meeting with a notification of 85 new friends from India. Every single one of them was muted and their cameras were off,” Tickle shared.
He asked the group to unveil themselves but was met with pushback. A comment on the Zoom call read: “No. Just start,” according to Tickle.
Cheers roared as the headlining act, Tim Meadows, approached the stage. Despite being well-known for his work on “Saturday Night Live” in the 1990s, a considerable portion of his routine was based on current issues, including reparations, controversies surrounding rapper Kanye West and the Will Smith-Chris Rock incident at the 2022 Academy Awards.
Meadows said he called Rock, a former coworker during their time together on “Saturday Night Live” after the “slap heard around the world” showdown.
“I told him it wasn’t worth it. That joke wasn’t worth all the (expletive) that happened,” Meadows said.
While a number of topics were featured throughout his 45-minute segment, Meadows shared stories of times he had been mistaken as actor Don Cheadle, which according to Meadows, happens more than it should.
“I was at the airport one time and this flight attendant came over to me. She goes: ‘Excuse me, sir, has anyone ever told you you look like Don Cheadle?’ I said: ‘Yeah, it happens all the time.’ And she says, ‘Are you Don Cheadle?’ ”
“She didn’t know who I was. She asked me for an autograph, which I thought was weird, but she didn’t know me. So I signed it, ‘Don Cheadle.’ ”
Meadows went on to discuss his single-status and parenting but found it difficult to relate to the crowd as a divorced man. While this could have ruined the momentum of his routine, he instead used it as a mocking point of the community. In turn, this generated waves of cheer and laughter for the former “SNL” star.
At the same time, he commended Norfolk for its friendly population.
“Everybody’s so friendly and stuff, you all have really nice people here. You should be proud of yourselves,” he said.
“Everybody’s calling me ‘Mr. Meadows’ and they’re so polite. … I was like, ‘Wow, I feel like I’m in Starbucks after the diversity training program.’ ”