Rep. Adrian Smith, who represents Nebraska’s Third District, said recent events in Afghanistan have left him concerned.
“I have huge concerns about what has taken place,” Smith said during a visit to Norfolk this week. “The unilateral action that President (Joe) Biden took now, I think, has really undermined relationships with our allies around the world.”
Additionally, Smith said he thinks much of the loss of life and equipment could have been prevented. Tens of thousands of Afghans fled the country after the Taliban takeover in a massive U.S.-led airlift out of Kabul international airport. The scenes of chaos, from Afghans clinging to military aircraft as they took off before falling to their deaths, to a suicide bombing that killed 169 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members, marked a bitter end to America’s longest war.
“There had to be better ways than endangering Americans themselves (and) Afghans friendly to our efforts over the years as well,” he said. “I have to think that there would’ve been a better way to handle our equipment, destroying it if necessary, but a lot of it probably had some value, even taking it to some nearby, friendlier territories rather than just handing it over.”
Smith said setting a definite date to withdrawal contributed to the situation.
“There was a lot more stability for the last few years that has now collapsed,” he said. “I think setting dates certain automatically increases the risk.”
Totally withdrawing from Afghanistan may not have been necessary, Smith said.
“I think a responsible presence can, and should have, taken place on an as-needed basis. I don’t think a minimal presence to maintain stability needs to be described as a forever war,” he said. “I think we’ve seen a positive result from intervening over there.”
In the short term, there are questions that need to be answered, Smith said.
“What kind of a supposedly planned exit results in the immediate closure of our embassy? These are questions that have not yet been answered,” he said. “The president wants to characterize this as an overwhelming success; a lot of folks disagree with him.”
Most Western embassies were evacuated and shuttered in the days after the Taliban rolled into Kabul on Aug. 15. The Taliban have urged diplomats to return.
Taliban political leaders have said the world has nothing to fear from them. But many Afghans, as well as Western nations that spent two decades fighting the group, remain deeply skeptical.
The Taliban assumed control of the airport after the last American forces flew out and are now working to restore operations with technical experts from Qatar and Turkey. The Taliban say they will allow free travel for anyone with proper documents, but it remains to be seen whether any commercial airlines will offer service.
In the long term, the situation requires vigilance, Smith said.
“I think we just need to be watchful,” he said.