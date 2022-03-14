As Carhart Lumber transitions into its second century of business, it is relying on the pillars that helped to establish it as the place to go for new home construction and remodeling during its first 100 years.
From its start in Wayne in 1921, Carhart Lumber has emphasized customer service, making sure the customers make informed decisions and purchase what they want.
Carhart prides itself on having knowledgeable staff who can answer questions and show customers their choices. There probably have never been more options available than now, and it is important for the customer to deal with someone who knows the products, said Brenda Carhart.
Scott and Brenda Carhart own the business, purchasing it from Scott's father, Bob. The Carharts came to Norfolk in 1997 and had stores in nine locations at that time. They have since added another one.
Along with Norfolk, other locations are Wayne, Pierce (kitchen and bath), Hartington, Bloomfield, Neligh, O'Neill and Tilden, as well as Burwell and North Platte.
One of the aspects that sets Carhart Lumber apart from other small-town hardware and lumber stores is that it has everything for a home and professionals to help with the selection process. Carhart Kitchen & Bath focuses on cabinetry and countertops, Carhart Interior Designs offers interior design services and also provides window coverings. Also available are 3-D drafting at Carhart Lumber in Norfolk, installed insulation and flooring at Carhart Lumber in Neligh and much more.
"We are a home design center," Brenda Carhart said. "When people say lumberyards, most people think of sawdust and two-by-fours. Obviously, our stores don't look like that. We have displays. We're here for remodeling or building projects."
The Carharts don't do the construction but can put people who need it in touch with contractors.
"About the only thing we do is insulation for houses and flooring in Neligh. We will supply the labor," she said.
The insulation is blown-in fiber that has great energy value.
"That's really important right now with energy prices going up. It is is easy to skip on insulation — to go cheap with that because you don't see it, but I wish people would realize that spending the extra few dollars is well worth it. And then it also helps with noise control and lowers your bills for years to come," Brenda Carhart said.
Another of the pillars for the company has been its ability to adapt. Through the years as the home-building process has evolved, the Carharts have kept up with the trends and latest products. They pride themselves on their staff, including a 3-D drafter who can help customers envision any changes they are considering.
The 3-D drafter also can propose the various products that are offered, as well as changing pitch or walls, or colorings or coverings — just about anything. People also like to see the products, so the Carharts have changed to focus less on retail and more on displays.
"Like last year, decks were so big because everyone was home for the pandemic. We put in a huge deck display so we could show people all the different products and the different types of railings. Do you want it vertical or horizontal? Do you want a sheet of glass somewhere? Do you want wood?" Brenda Carhart said, mentioning some of the choices.
The store's drafter works out of Norfolk but serves all the company's stores. Prints can be emailed where they are needed.
"We're not here to sell you a home, we want to be someone's partner. We want to add value, and we want you to be comfortable with what you are getting. Homes are expensive. This way, we can give you all the facts, the warranties and the pros and cons with everything because there are lots of choices. One choice can affect another choice."
Being a partner can help the prospective homebuilder learn about options. If a retiring couple is moving from the farm, but the husband still expects to work on the farm, they might want a utility room where he can clean up off the garage. That way he can remove his dirty clothes immediately without going through the house.
If the homeowners have a lot of "toys," such as three-wheelers and a boat, they might want a shouse. More of them are being built all the time.
"People don't always think of these things," Brenda Carhart said. "That's our job to let them know all the options."
Scott and Brenda are the only Carharts who now work at the company. Scott is a native of Wayne. He has a bachelor's degree in industrial management from Wayne State College and a master's degree from Wayne State in business administration. He has been with Carhart Lumber for more than 30 years.
Brenda is a native of Creighton. She has a bachelor's degree in business from Wayne State College and a master's degree from Wayne State in business administration.
Another of the pillars the Carharts seek to build on is community. That includes employees. Carhart looks for workers from the area who want to stay in Northeast Nebraska, ideally in their hometowns. They look for workers who want to help others, who are interested in the products and who value success.
"We want to find young people who we can train and want to learn," Brenda Carhart said. "We want them to grow with the company because it is a learning process. Things are always changing. It doesn't just take two weeks. The learning process is so important because we need to keep all of our employees trained and up to date."
Like many businesses in small towns in Northeast and North Central Nebraska, the Carharts believe in community support. Along with trying to employ people who live where they work, they give back to the community and have pride in the communities where they live.