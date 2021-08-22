WISNER — Willa Cather once said “the history of every country begins in the heart of a man or woman.”
Surely, Nebraska’s most well-known author was referring to the men and women who preserve the country’s history — especially those people who maintain the artifacts and stories pertaining to their little corner of the world.
While wandering through the Smithsonian museums in Washington, D.C., might allow you to glimpse the flag that inspired “The Star Spangled Banner” or see the red shoes Dorothy wore in the “Wizard of Oz,” walking around the museum in Wisner will allow you to see uniforms worn by local soldiers during World War I, a Class F Nebraska state high school basketball championship trophy that Wisner won in 1923 — which had been used as an ashtray before someone realized it was valuable — and a plethora of other items pertaining to the town.
Similar scenarios exist in almost every small community in Nebraska.
In Pierce, visitors can view artifacts from local businesses; in Albion the bell from the former courthouse is surrounded by display cases filled with Boone County memorabilia. Many local museums also house vintage farm equipment and tools, wagons, fire trucks and much more.
Keeping artifacts organized, creating enticing displays, doing general maintenance on buildings and raising money takes a herculean effort by volunteers, some of whom are well beyond retirement age.
In Wisner, around seven people take care of their facility, although others help out when needed, said Norm Weber, one of “the seven.”
Consequently, the museum, which is located in the former flower shop building along Highway 275 on the east end of town, isn’t open regular hours. It is open during special events, and potential visitors can call a number on the sign out front and ask a volunteer to open the doors.
The museum did host between 200 and 300 people during the town’s 150th anniversary celebration at the end of June, Weber said.
“Maybe half of them had never been through it,” he added.
A similar situation exists in Pierce. There the museum located in the city park includes a train depot, a collection of farm machinery and the former District 7 school. It is open Sunday afternoons in the summer.
And as it is in Wisner, a small group of volunteers see to the facility, said Vicki DeJong of Pierce, a longtime volunteer. Their determination was challenged in the spring of 2019 when 18 inches of floodwater entered the buildings. Thankfully, most of the vulnerable artifacts were rescued, but some furniture still bears water marks.
After cleaning up after the flood, volunteers started planning for the town’s 150th anniversary celebration, which was in July. All of the activities were well-attended, DeJong said. But people are getting burned out, she added.
“Most of our volunteers are in their 40s and 50s … up to the age of 80,” she said. “We need people to step up.”
Yet the volunteers recognize that people with young families have little time to spare. Plus, history isn’t a priority for some.
“In small towns, people are not always aware of their history,” said Gregg Moeller of Wisner. “We don’t focus on the past and the treasures we have.”
The Wisner museum came into being 25 years ago, when the town celebrated its Q125.
“People brought items in on temporary loan. After a year, they said, ‘Why don’t you just keep it?’ so we did,” said Ina Glaubius, another volunteer.
There are other issues at work, too.
“The biggest challenge is keeping people coming in … and raising money,” said Sandy Sassaman with the Wisner museum.
While some museums receive funding from their cities or counties, most rely on donations to stay alive. Few have any paid staff to help raise money.
So what’s the answer?
There is no magic formula, said Trevor Jones, executive director of History Nebraska.
Small museums “do a lot of great work,” he said. “They are hugely important. They tell the local story in the place where it happens.”
But the manner in which those stories are told is changing with more and more people using online resources to learn about history. In fact, History Nebraska has experienced a 33% increase in the use of its online resources in the past year, Jones said.
“There is still a demand to see things in person,” he added.
Which is good for small museums that may not have the staff or volunteers who can set up and manage websites and other online services.
There are resources available for small museums through a number of sources, including the American Association for State and Local History and the American Alliance of Museums, Jones said.
To help them stay on track, museums need to stay true to their mission, which may mean politely declining a donation if it doesn’t help tell the story the museum is trying to tell, Jones said.
“Make sure the mission is clear and follow it,” he said.