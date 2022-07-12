As sisters, Cheryl Ralston and Lynn Baker have done a lot together.
The pair grew up together and became teachers in the same school district. So it only made sense that they would end up retiring together after a combined 90 years of teaching.
“I think when you have been there as long as we have, it was time,” Ralston said.
Although their parents weren’t educators, the sisters said they knew from an early age that they wanted to be teachers.
“I always said, ‘I want to be a teacher when I grew up,’ and I never lost that feeling,” Baker said.
Ralston shared a similar story. Growing up, Ralston said she loved taking care of babies. She just didn’t realize that she would end up teaching special education students.
Baker and Ralston have shared many experiences throughout the years, but their educational careers varied.
Baker’s teaching journey started in 1979 as a remedial reading teacher at Grant, Monroe, Lutheran and Sacred Heart elementary schools. In 1989, she accepted a first grade teaching job at Grant Elementary, where she remained for 33 years.
Before she was an educator, Baker attended Northeast Community College and Wayne State College to complete her teaching degree after graduating from Norfolk Catholic High School. She later furthered her education with a teaching endorsement from Kearney State College and a master's degree from Doane College.
Like her sister, Ralston also graduated from Norfolk Catholic High School and attended Northeast Community College. She worked at Norfolk Catholic Elementary while taking childhood education classes. But her job at Norfolk Catholic Elementary was only temporary, so when an opportunity arose to work in Norfolk Public Schools, she took it.
While at NPS, Ralston and her colleague, Bernie Tremain, created the first special education program for NPS. The program, which was dubbed the Life program, helped integrate special education students into NPS. It started out at Northern Hills Elementary in 1976 and eventually moved on to Westside Elementary, where it remains today.
Ralston followed the Life program while it changed schools, but she remained as a Life paraprofessional in the same special ed Life room for 46 years. She’s been the longest serving employee ever at NPS.
But what made Ralston and her sister teach at NPS for so long?
According to the pair, it’s the kids who kept them teaching.
“Every day is a new adventure,” Baker said. “You never know what to expect, and I think that's what keeps it fun and fresh.”
Baker remembered a day when she was teaching students about fingerprints, which turned into her solving a mystery.
During Baker’s lesson, students pressed their fingers into a black ink pad and transferred their prints onto a piece of paper. She told them to carefully walk to the bathroom to wash off the ink after the lesson, but one kid had a mischievous idea.
Tiny, black fingerprints were marked on the wall all the way to the bathroom. And after none of the students confessed to the “crime,” she took matters into her own hands.
“Well, I just happened to be lucky because he had like a little cut on his thumb,” Baker said. “So I matched that thumbprint to the ones on the wall. The kids were just in total disbelief.”
Ralston recalled a heartwarming moment with one of her special education students during the school’s winter program.
The student always wanted to participate in the winter program but was hesitant to get on the stage. However, this year Ralston’s student finally joined her peers in the program and performed. The student’s parents came up afterward and thanked her, Ralston said.
“I'll have tears in my eyes yet to this day — I'm so lucky to do what I've done,” Ralston said.
Ralston and Baker said the NPS school district and their spouses’ support also contributed to their fulfilling and lengthy teaching careers.
“(NPS) has been more than good to us over the years,” Ralston said. “We've never had any problems. And they’ve supported us throughout the years we've been there — and that’s saying something for the jobs that we've had as long as we had them.”
Both Ralston and Baker have been married for about as long as they’ve taught.
Ralston said her husband of 47 years, Terry, has been a great support system throughout her career. Baker’s husband of 42 years waited for her to finish college before they got married.
“My goal was to become a teacher, and nothing was gonna hold me back,” Baker said.
During retirement, the sisters plan on traveling and continuing their work with children. Baker is writing a children’s book with a friend, and Ralston tutors students.
“Probably the most important thing is you want them to know that no matter what, you're there for them,” Ralston said.
Ralston worked for NPS for 46 years while Baker taught for 43 years.