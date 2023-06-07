Chad Mattson remembers the desperate appeal he made to God at Logan International Airport in Boston on Feb. 4, 2003, as if it happened yesterday.
In the throes of addiction, Mattson was about to embark upon a trip to the Dominican Republic with a missionary in a desperate attempt to become sober. He never would’ve imagined how the words he uttered that day — “God help me” — would return as a blessing 20 years later.
Mattson is the frontman for Unspoken, the headlining act for the 19th annual Christian Cross Festival. The band will round out a day filled with performances by nationally known Christian musicians and speakers at Skyview Lake Park in Norfolk on Saturday, June 10.
But two decades ago, Mattson was struggling with formidable personal demons, and the idea of becoming a professional musician wasn’t even on his radar.
“I was a drug addict that went to try to get sober in the Dominican Republic by myself with a missionary that was there,” Mattson said.
While in the Dominican Republic, Mattson met a guitar player and the two were “literally like two hippies” who went out in a vehicle and started playing anywhere they could — nursing homes, college campuses, New York City subways and street corners.
Before that, Mattson said, music was maybe 10% of his life, but one opportunity kept leading to another until the band he was fronting, Unspoken, released its self-titled album in 2014. The album featured “Start a Fire,” the band’s first radio single and No. 1 AC hit that launched the band into the headliner position on tour the following year.
The band has continued on an upward trajectory. In 2019, Unspoken released “Reason,” which sparked its biggest multiformat No. 1 with a maddeningly catchy title track.
“I never thought I was going to do it for a living or anything,” Mattson said of being a musician.
Mattson said he’s been “blown away” by the doors God has opened. While he never listened to Christian music — other than the kind he heard in church growing up — Mattson said there was no question that Unspoken would write and perform songs to glorify God.
“I’d gotten sober, and the Lord — that’s how I got sober,” Mattson said. “I had an encounter with God through reading the Bible and praying and everything kind of just changed for me. I was so grateful that I got pulled out of it.”
Recently marking 20 years of sobriety, Mattson said he’s also grateful for the support system found in family and bandmates for helping him stay on the right path.
Not so long ago, Mattson was talking about the struggle to become clean and sober with a friend who had been hooked on heroin. In that conversation, the friend told Mattson he had prayed, “God, help me. I have no control over this in my own self.”
Mattson said he paused in the middle of the conversation, opened his phone and typed the words, “God help me.”
“What I forgot was it was the exaaaaact same prayer I prayed (in Boston 20 years ago),” Mattson said, drawing out a word to emphasize the likeness. “I’ve prayed that prayer many times in my life.”
That prayer became the title and message of Unspoken’s latest single, a heartfelt tune inspired by Psalm 18:6 that reflects the desperation behind the words. Mattson said the lyrics are those with which anyone — not just addicts — can identify.
“It’s a prayer everybody has prayed at some point. Most likely many times,” he said. “This is that big moment where, ‘Oh my gosh, how can I fix my marriage?’ ‘How can I pay my bills?’ ‘How can I help my kid? ... Finances, health, relationships, addiction, sin — all of it.”
Mattson called “God Help Me” a “really special song,” and it was made more so by the fact that Unspoken’s label unknowingly released it 20 years to the day of when he uttered those words as a prayer for his own sobriety at Logan International Airport.
“They didn’t know. They had no idea. ... I was just blown away. I felt seen by God, that God was almost like — I don’t know if it was an ‘atta boy’ or ‘I’m proud of you kind of thing’ or what,” he said.
Since its release, the song’s official video has had more than 1.4 million views on YouTube alone. Mattson said he’s glad to see how the song — and all of Unspoken’s music — resonates with others, especially considering where his part of the band’s journey began.
“It’s just unbelievable,” he said.