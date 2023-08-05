Gene Bichlmeier has a problem. Standing in the driveway of his house on Sherwood Road, the evidence of the problem is clear.
Gene and his wife, Lavone, have been patiently dealing with a dust and erosion control problem from the Medelman’s Lake residential development for months now and, thus far, neither the property developer nor building officials from the City of Norfolk have done much to help alleviate the issues.
“(Developer) Paul (Medelman) doesn’t care. The city doesn’t care. It’s that bad,” Bichlmeier said. “It’s been a mess here. Two weeks ago, they were working across the road and it caused a big cloud of dust that came right over to us. The city doesn’t care.”
Per city building code, “Temporary erosion code consisting of straw or hay mulch, cover crop seeding and trackifier if needed shall be applied to open ground within two weeks of the achieved rough grade.”
The code further states that “it is the developer’s responsibility to control water and wind erosion and minimize or eliminate where possible any discharge of such from the developer’s land. Erosion control shall be installed at the earliest date allowed by manufacturer’s specifications.”
After dealing with the erosion issue for months, Bichlmeier is left wondering why the Medelman’s Lake developers are being given a free pass when it comes to following these guidelines.
Bichlmeier said he had spoken to several people at the city, including public works director Steven Rames and planning and zoning director Val Grimes, as well as Medelman, the developer.
“They just hold each other’s hand. You get an email, but that’s all you get,” Bichlmeier said.
Coincidentally, after Bichlmeier placed a sign in front of his house expressing his frustration about the problem, city officials promptly knocked on his door and gave him an hour to remove the sign, saying it was in violation of city code for him to place the sign where it was. After discussion, the city relented and gave him “a few days.”
Then on Tuesday, Bichlmeier said, someone came and removed his sign, but still nothing has happened to address the problems on the Medelman worksite.
The effects of the erosion problems aren’t just aesthetic. In addition to construction site dust and dirt on his home and driveway and in his rain gutters, last spring the Bichlmeiers had to pay an HVAC contractor to come to their house and thoroughly clean their outside air conditioner unit simply because it was caked with dust from the Medelman’s Lake worksite and was not operable.
After getting nowhere with the Medelman’s developers or the city, Bichlmeier contacted the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality, which visited his house and saw the dust and erosion problem firsthand.
“She said she was going to talk to the developer and to the city and see what she could get done,” Bichlmeier said.
As of Tuesday, though, nothing had been done and the problem remains.
The Daily News was able to make contact with Rames and Grimes about the issues facing Bichlmeier. In a telephone interview on Tuesday afternoon, Rames said he had spoken to both Bichlmeier and Medelman, and that to his understanding, the issues were being addressed by the application of a tackifier product designed to reduce or eliminate blowing dust or dirt problems in the area.
Rames added that the city is trying to help the two parties find a reasonable solution to the problem and that it was really not his desire to see either party cited for code violations.
From Bichlmeier’s perspective, the city needs to do more.
“I feel like the mayor should make sure that they enforce this. If they (the city) issued a cease-and-desist order to the developer, the problem would be taken care of quickly.”
Based on conversations with city officials, however, that order is not being considered at this time.
Multiple calls and messages left for the Medelman’s Lake developers received no response.
So, with no definitive solution to their problem, and their sign having been removed, the Bichlmeiers wait and hope that at some point, the rules specifically designated for the Medelman developers will be enforced, as they have been with the sign in his yard.