Nearly two weeks since the suspension of North Fork Area Transit (NFAT) general manager Jeff Stewart amid allegations that more than $740,000 was stolen from the local nonprofit, questions continue to swirl around the alleged theft.
A Wednesday statement issued by NFAT said organization board members and employees were “... deeply shaken and saddened at the alleged actions of Mr. Stewart ...” The statement added that the organization is working diligently to regain the trust of NFAT partners and the community. (Read the full statement here.)
Board members also said that while financial statements were reviewed monthly, Stewart provided inaccurate information during those reviews and misreported agency information.
The NFAT statement said board members also acted immediately as soon as suspicious activity was suspected.
On Dec. 16, a warrant for Stewart’s arrest was issued by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, although an arrest has not been made and his location remains unknown.
As has been reported by the Daily News, the Madison County Board of Commissioners ordered an independent audit of the transit organization during its last meeting. Results of that audit have not been made public at this time.
Given all that is known, there still seems to be more questions than answers about the alleged theft and how it could have occurred to the extent that it did before transit officials became aware of it.
How did the theft occur?
Stewart, who became the organization’s transit manager less than one year ago, seemingly had unchecked use of transit debit and credit cards, as well as authorization to use transit bank accounts for a variety of speculative expenses.
Stewart allegedly used transit funds to live a lavish lifestyle that included personal travel and meals, gambling at casinos and expensive personal purchases.
In most instances, it seems that Stewart simply utilized cash advances or debit cards linked to the organization's bank accounts to misuse the funds. Even more concerning is that in addition to having unfettered access to NFAT financial resources, Stewart allegedly created erroneous and unverified financial reports to cover his tracks.
When did transit officials become aware of the theft?
While transit officials maintain they did not become aware of the theft until Dec.14, the Daily News has been provided with copies of emails between board members and Stewart that seem to indicate that as early as Dec. 2, there were already potential concerns and an internal financial review was underway.
According to the emails, a meeting between Stewart and transit board member Steven Rames was scheduled for Dec. 4 to discuss the financial review and to address any concerns. Transit board members have declined to verify the authenticity of the emails, although the Daily News believes the emails to be genuine. NFAT also has declined to comment on the Dec. 4 meeting, which was to take place between Rames and Stewart.
The Daily News also has been provided with a copy of a letter of resignation, dated Dec. 4, apparently submitted by Stewart. In the letter, Stewart requested a full financial audit of the transit books and asked that the audit information be made public. Transit officials declined to comment on the resignation letter or Stewart’s request for an audit.
Exactly what occurred between the emails on Dec. 2, and Dec. 14, when transit officials said they became aware of the theft, is not known and officials have declined to comment on the 12-day gap in the timeline.
Checks and balances
Perhaps foremost on the minds of Norfolkans who have raised concerns over the alleged theft is why more stringent financial checks and balances were not in place or periodic financial audits being conducted.
Board members have said that while their positions are voluntary, countless hours have been devoted working with the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) to build the framework for what is in place within the transit organization today.
The lack of additional financial oversight, while unfortunate, could be the side effect of a very manipulative Stewart, who convinced the board to accept his financial documentation at face value without much verification.
In addition to Rames, the other board members are Traci Jeffrey, Lacy Kimes, Amanda Nipp, Brian Blecher, Cheryl Gesell, Randy Hagedorn, Juan Sandoval and Patti Skokan, according to the organization’s website.
Also speaking to the issue, City of Norfolk officials have repeatedly reiterated that while the city and county were willing partners to the successful operation of the transit organization, NFAT, in conjunction with the Nebraska Department of Transportation, was ultimately responsible for its own oversight.
Per its contract with NFAT dated Oct. 18, 2021, the city would have conducted its first audit of the transit books at the end of this year. In a recent statement, city administrator Andrew Colvin addressed the situation at NFAT and the need for transit services in the city.
“The current financial situation and serious allegations of fraud within NFAT do not negate the vital need for public transportation in Norfolk. Countless Norfolkans rely on safe and affordable public transit every day to get to work, medical appointments, grocery shopping and other services.”
Colvin said the mayor and city council are committed to continuing their partnership with NFAT, although that commitment must be predicated on strict guidelines being in place for its continued operation.
“This commitment will be based on very strict assurances that the proper management, financial safeguards and transparent policies are in place to ensure this tragic situation never happens again,” Colvin said.
Another problematic twist to the story is that during last week’s city council meeting, a former transit employee said she contacted NDOT directly on Oct. 27 to report the alleged misconduct at NFAT. In a written response late Wednesday to questions submitted by the Daily News, NDOT director of communications Shannon Ankeny said that while a report was received about alleged misconduct, the department’s financial oversight of NFAT centers on reviewing reimbursement requests submitted to the state by the organization, and the supporting documentation for those requests.
The NDOT review, however, stops short of actually reviewing day-to-day operational transactions.
Ankeny added that NDOT has dispatched a mobility team that is now on site, overseeing daily operations at NFAT. She added that the department is continuing to gather and evaluate information about the alleged theft and that it is cooperating with local, state and federal officials, as part of their investigation.
Given the recent comments by NFAT and NDOT officials, it appears that Stewart was able to perpetrate the fraud outside of a system of checks and balances that should have been in place.
In concluding their statement on the matter, NFAT officials said their board “... welcomes the transparency of the investigation ...,” adding that they would not be commenting further until they became aware of additional facts derived through the ongoing investigation.