Settlers’ graves lost to ravages of time

A cold wind may have blown that winter day, rustling the women’s and girls’ long skirts, unsettling their bonnets, freezing the tears that ran down their cheeks. Beside them their husbands pulled their coats tight to ward off the cold, while the children shoved their hands deep into their mittens to warm them
It was late December 1867. The group of people had assembled on the hill overlooking the Elkhorn River valley to bury Louise Pasewalk, who had died on Christmas Eve. Louise, her husband, Ferdinand, and their children were among the contingent of Germans who, in the summer of 1866, moved from Wisconsin to the North Fork of the Elkhorn River in what was then Nebraska Territory.
When Louise died, the town of Norfolk did not exist. The mill, around which the town eventually evolved, was built in 1868. From the hilltop that winter day, they may have seen a few log cabins or sod houses scattered about. A number of fields plowed and planted the summer before may have been visible — unless they were covered with snow. But for the most part, the view would have included a few trees along the river and miles of tall-grass prairie
When Louise died, the town did not have an official cemetery, so she was buried on that knoll to the west of what is now Highway 81 or North 13th Street, just across the highway from St. Paul’s Cemetery.
More burials followed. The cemetery was eventually named for the Rev. James Kidder, the first minister of the First Congregational Church. Kidder arrived in 1870 and, in addition to establishing the church. he took a homestead northwest of town that included the graves. Kidder set that spot apart, and burials continued, with some people paying as much as $1 for a plot. Among the people buried there was a man who died while helping build the mill.
In 1908, Kidder sold his homestead and moved into Norfolk. He died in October of that year Before he died, Kidder asked that the 5-acre cemetery not be included in the sale of his property but instead be given to the community to be “maintained perpetually” as a cemetery.
However, newspaper articles from the time say that some coffins were moved to Prospect Hill and St. Paul’s Cemetery before the homestead was sold, but several dozen graves were left “unmolested,” meaning they were not moved.
In July 1930, a Daily News reporter visited the spot and found “that the old Kidder cemetery had for some years been converted into a hog lot. Surrounded by a hog wire fence, the graveyard today is a ruin of dried hog wallows, crumbling tombstones and ragged weeds. Two burial plots around which fences were built many years ago are more or less intact, with tombstones still standing, although the lots themselves are choked with tumble-weeds and other rubbish.”
The article went on to say tombstones were scattered in “hit or miss fashion. The oldest grave that is marked by any sort of tombstone Is that of Louise Pasewalk. There is nothing to show that the stone is anywhere near the original grave, for it is overturned and broken and has plainly been rooted about by the snuffling snouts of fattening swine.
“Most of the grave markers have their legends in the German language because the cemetery was used principally by the members of the first German colony, which settled here in 1866. Included was the fenced-in grave of Hannah F. Braasch, who was born in 1806 and died April 7, 1875 Part of the stone, which originally marked the grave of Anna Melcher, lies a short distance away, half covered with dirt and refuse. The rest of the tombstone fragments are scattered. Most of them are small enough … that a good-sized hog would have little trouble … shoving them for some distance from their original resting places.”
That 1930 article lists other names on headstones that remained in the cemetery, including Fannie Rowe, the Rev. Kidder’s sister, who died in June 1900 in Oakdale and was brought by train to Norfolk so she could be buried in the Kidder cemetery. Other stones bore the names of Susie Gardner, who died in 1879 at the age of 23, and an infant daughter of M. and M. Phillips. Other stones just had first names — Paul and Ida — or initials.
That article caused a bit of a stir among citizens who called for someone to do something about the cemetery. A Daily News editorial called it a disgrace and said it was the community’s responsibility. The Rotary Club even agreed to appoint a committee to work with other civic organizations to devise a plan to “preserve the old cemetery.” One reader suggested hiring WPA workers to clear the brush and set the stones.
Evidently, nothing happened and the cemetery was forgotten for another 30 years. In February 1961, Dr. T.C. Campbell, a veterinarian who developed that area, went before the Madison County commissioners requesting permission to move the cemetery. A newspaper article reporting on the meeting said the markers were scattered, making it impossible to know where the graves were. At the time, early residents said the cemetery had once been much larger but, at some point, the stones had been gathered together in one area, despite protests from citizens. Only one grave — that of Anna Melcher — was still surrounded by a fence.
Today, Susie Gardner, Thomas Curtis, Anna Melcher, Nicholas Gardner and Louise Pasewalk are buried at Prospect Hill Cemetery — at least markers bearing their names are at the cemetery. But a marker at St. Paul’s Cemetery also bears Louise’s name along with that of her husband, Ferdinand, and his second wife, Henriette. So where is Louise actually buried?
An online search for many of the names on the stones remaining in the Kidder Cemetery in 1930 came up empty. That’s not to say the remains weren’t reburied somewhere else. Or they may still be buried on the hill near where those settlers gathered on that cold December day in 1867. We’ll probably never know.