Schuyler and Santee are different in many aspects, but their schools share similar experiences as Nebraska’s only “priority schools.”
Priority schools in Nebraska are classified as some of the lowest-performing schools in the state.
According to the Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) Nebraska Education Profile website, it took students an average of seven years to graduate from Schuyler Central High School in 2018. In that same year, students in Santee Community School took anywhere from five to seven years to graduate, and an average of 50% to 60% of students graduated.
As the only priority schools in Nebraska, Schuyler and Santee receive the most attention and help from the Nebraska Department of Education; however, the extra attention hasn’t always been welcomed.
“At the start, we felt more like ‘The Scarlet Letter,’ ” said Dan Hoesing, the superintendent for Schuyler Community Schools.
Hoesing said when the priority plan first was announced in Schuyler, some viewed it negatively because it felt targeted.
“They (NDE) did it at a time where there was a lot of heat on immigration; our kids would go play a game and hear 'go back home’ and 'build the wall.' ”
Eighty-five percent of Schuyler’s high school population is Hispanic, according to Joseph Lefdal, principal of Schuyler Central High School.
Schuyler Central High School’s priority progress plan started in 2018.
“At that point, we were pretty sensitive to being targeted,” Hoesing said. “We felt like we needed to speak up and defend our kids.”
According to Hoesing, the NDE later apologized to the school district.
“I can only imagine that for any school that's being identified for this type of intervention that it could be surprising … or unsettling to think that an outside entity — no matter how good their intentions are — is saying that you need to improve,” said Shirley Vargas, the school improvement officer for the NDE.
Almost 140 miles away from Schuyler, the community on the Santee Reservation experienced a similar reaction when its priority plan was enacted five years ago.
Steve Moose, the Santee School Board president, said he viewed NDE’s involvement as a good thing. Others in the community had differing opinions.
“You know, a lot of people thought there was negativity to this. Part of it is, ranking three of the top lowest schools in the state of Nebraska, which is kind of disheartening,” Moose said.
Cindy Nagel, elementary principal of Santee Community School, said students can get discouraged when they hear the phrase “low-ranking school.”
“You cannot make anybody feel less equipped to be successful in this community,” Nagel said. “They have all those hurdles to go over. But even though they have those hurdles, they show up every day.”
Although the initial reaction was negative for some people in Schuyler and Santee, many school leaders said NDE’s involvement has been positive.
“I just took it like Nebraska Department of Education was going to come in and help us,” Moose said. “(NDE) really came in and gave us a lot of resources to better our school.”
There are deeper, more societal reasons that both Schuyler and Santee schools were put on the priority progress plans. Those reasons range from poverty to language barriers and more.
According to the National Center for Education Statistics, around 37% of students in Santee Community School come from families with income below the poverty line.
At Schuyler Central High School, more than 80% of students were on free or reduced lunch plans in 2018, according to the Nebraska Education Profile website.
While those numbers may seem high, both Schuyler and Santee have a similar message about being a priority school: Every school deals with these issues; theirs are just more concentrated.
“We’re not different from anybody else,” Moose said. “We have our problems in the school district, but we’re working on making that progress better every day.”
* * *
Coming Thursday: A look at what’s happening at Santee Community School.