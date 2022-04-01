SANTEE — Santee Community School had a staffing problem before COVID-19 appeared.
While most schools across the state struggle to keep teachers in their districts, Santee Community School is dealing with a specific problem: Superintendents.
“Unfortunately, we haven’t found our leader yet,” said Steve Moose, the Santee School Board president.
Santee Community School has had a string of bad luck when it comes to superintendents.
In 2019, former Superintendent Paul Sellon was convicted of “theft of government money” after embezzling $314,121 out of the school district’s school improvement funds. Then the board hired Justin Hayes as the superintendent and in 2020 he was put on administrative leave and eventually let go. The district now has Todd Chessmore as the interim superintendent. He works part time from home.
According to Cindy Nagel, the Santee Community School elementary principal, one reason the superintendent position is hard to keep filled is due to the job pressures. The pressures are different from what most schools deal with because Santee Community School is a “priority school.”
“It's hard work, and maybe they aren't ready for that challenge,” Nagel said.
As a priority school, Santee is considered one of the lowest-performing schools in the state and receives extra help from the Nebraska Department of Education. Despite receiving such help from the state, the school and superintendent have additional responsibilities.
“The expectations of that person when they're in the seat of administration, it is a lot of requirements,” Nagel said, “not only to meet what the students need here but to balance that with what the state is wanting you to accomplish and require you to do so.”
Some of the added responsibilities for the superintendent include regularly attending community events, conducting meetings with stakeholders, building partnerships with local organizations and more.
Shirley Vargas, a school transformation officer for the state education department, said newcomers to Santee Community School may romanticize working in the district.
“I think it's important to understand that there has to also be a sense of servant leadership, no matter what community you go into,” Vargas said.
Santee Community School may have struggled to find its superintendent, but the school has improved with help from the state.
“The whole state school board has been positive for our school,” Moose said. “They have helped us tremendously.”
According to Vargas, one of the ways the state department of education has helped is by providing the school with a consultant.
The consultant helps the school through a variety of activities, such as leading professional learning — sometimes alongside Educational Service Unit staff developers — coordinating leadership team meetings and providing one-on-one and group leadership coaching and performing classroom visits to gain feedback from teachers, Vargas said.
The department also provides loan forgiveness to educators through the Excellence in Teaching Act, Vargas added.
Nagel said the conversation around learning and student confidence improved in the school. One of the many improvements includes teaching students about Santee’s Native American history, language and culture.
Santee Community School taught its Dakota language and history long before it was on the priority list. Now, that has been incorporated even more into the curriculum, according to Moose.
“To be able to speak our language, to be able to understand our culture, to be able to understand the spirituality of what it means to be a Native American and bring all those aspects of that into our school district, that's always been important,” Moose said. “It always should be important.”
According to Nagel, it's important for the students at Santee Community School to know they can be successful in all aspects of their lives.
“They walk in two worlds — the White man's world and in their world — and they can be successful in both places,” Nagel said.
Santee Community School’s advancements also can be seen on the Nebraska Department of Education’s Nebraska Education Profile website.
According to that site, Santee Community School had a dropout rate spike of 21.43% in the 2019-2020 school year. Since then, the dropout rate sank down to 0% in the 2020-2021 school year.
But the school couldn’t have made those improvements without those who stayed in the district.
Jessica Crossman, the Santee high school principal, said she’s been with the district since the priority plan was enacted.
“I knew about Santee for a while, and I have always wanted to come here,” Crossman said.
Moose grew up in Santee and attended the school when he was a child.
“I was one of those kids that didn't want to come to school. ... I knew every exit,” Moose said.
Nagel has been with Santee Community School for six years after she moved from South Dakota for the job.
“And why do we stay?” Nagel said. “Because we’re not going to let the negative win.”
* * *
Coming Saturday: A look at what’s happening at Schuyler Community Schools.