Major Jesus Trejo won’t let his recent boost in rank at the Salvation Army affect his ego.
In June, the organization promoted the Norfolk minister from a lieutenant to major, a rank his wife, Major Kelli Trejo, received four years ago. But the couple — who have led the Norfolk Salvation Army since mid-2018 — take the titles in stride as they keep their eyes focused on their mission: To preach the gospel and meet human needs in the name of Jesus Christ.
“I became a major in June. Basically what that means is I completed 15 years of service in the (Salvation) Army,” Jesus Trejo said before motioning to his wife. “She was already a major because she’s four years ahead of me.”
While the couple now share a mission, the paths they took to get where they are began in vastly different places.
Kelli grew up in the Twin Cities area of Minnesota; her parents made the Salvation Army their church home, a detail that influenced her drive toward a life of ministry.
“I was attending different church programs and different youth-centered events, which we call youth councils, and I felt the Lord was asking me to be a full-time minister,” she said. “It’s a calling, so it’s something that you’re just kind of directed into. I felt that was something the Lord was asking me to do — to serve him.”
Jesus — who was born in Mexico and moved to the U.S., landing in Aurora, Illinois — said he was introduced to the Salvation Army through social services. Later in life, after working as a mechanic for many years, Jesus was re-introduced to the Salvation Army through programs that connected him with church life. There, he became involved with Bible studies and attended worship services.
“Soon after that, I started seeing the benefits of being in a church family were really good,” he said. “I began to get involved in more discipleship and adult Bible studies, accountability groups.”
Eventually the pastor sought him out to help translate and lead worship and Bible studies for the Spanish-speaking ministry. At a men’s camp, he heard the call to become a full-time minister.
“The Lord called me — instead of working on cars — to work on fixing lives, to tell them about Jesus and saving grace and this new way of living,” he said.
They met during Kelli’s first appointment after completing seminary. She was sent to Aurora and ended up in a Bible study of which her future husband was a part.
“From there on, that was it,” he said with a smile. “I fell in love with Kelli, and I knew I had this calling.”
In the years since, the couple have served in the communities of South Minneapolis, an area of diverse ethnic groups that also served as the epicenter of racial tensions that gained national attention last summer, and in O’Fallon, Missouri, a rapidly growing community outside of St. Louis.
Both appointments provided valuable service opportunities that made them prime candidates for the roles they now have in Norfolk.
In O’Fallon, Kelli said, “We did a lot of remodels at the facility. It was a 1970s building. We were landlocked and needed to do some upgrades, as well as to think of what the program would look like long term. Knowing what we had accomplished there, they moved us here to help.”
In addition to the current day-to-day operations of the Salvation Army in Norfolk — pastoring the congregation and meeting the community’s needs — the Trejos are working to “nudge back into speed” the capital project that has stalled.
For years, the Norfolk Salvation Army has had its focus set on acquiring the former post office building at 401 N. Fourth St., but Kelli said they have thus far been unable to secure the facility as they have been met with “challenge after challenge” to keep them from reaching that goal.
Over the past several years, the Norfolk organization’s board of directors and supporters have raised $3 million as part of a capital campaign to improve the Salvation Army’s physical presence in Norfolk, the Trejos said.
Jesus said that money is secure and earning interest amid behind-the-scenes work to acquire and plans to eventually renovate the building.
“We are going to concentrate on redoing the whole interior. One of our goals is to add programming; we want to include a gymnasium in there so that we can have opportunities for seniors to walk around or have groups come in there and meet,” Jesus said. “Also, we want to develop a drop-in, after-school program — a tutoring model — like we did in Minneapolis.”
The dock on the back of the building would allow the organization to enhance the donation process, as well as serve as a warehouse for various events the Salvation Army has done in the past. The facility also then would provide an ideal location for disaster evacuations if the need should arise.
But all of these plans hinge on the Salvation Army’s ability to acquire the building, the Trejos said. Kelli said they are excited for the potential, but she knows the drawn-out process has become tiring.
“It starts to become wearisome for us. It’s wearisome for our congregation. It’s wearisome for the community,” she said. “We feel it, too.”
And time is becoming a factor. Kelli motioned toward missing ceiling tiles — damaged by recent rains — as an example of the immediacy they face because of deficiencies in their current location at 610 W. Norfolk Ave.
“The reality is — even if we get to the end of the year, and we are now getting to that point — we might need to start reinventing the wheel,” she said.
As the facility progress idles in the background, the couple also face other daily challenges. The recent resignation of the soup kitchen’s cook, combined with the current workforce shortage in the area, has forced the Norfolk Salvation Army to temporarily cease its meal offerings, which feed about 45 people per day on average.
Jesus said they would like to develop partnerships with individuals or organizations that might be willing to volunteer to fill that capacity until someone is found to take on that role on a more permanent basis.
“We’re not asking them to bring food in,” Kelli said of any group that might be willing to partner with the Salvation Army. “It’s the time. If they can come in and make a meal, we could provide the food.”
Despite the challenges they take on, the Trejos said they remain hopeful and trust God to guide their endeavors.
“Even in the struggles and in the difficulties, we still know this is all earthly stuff. This is not going to deter us from what we are here to do,” Jesus said. “We are here to love the people. We are here to preach the gospel and to meet needs in Jesus’ name without discrimination. That’s what we’re here for.”