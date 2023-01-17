The North Fork River has been receiving a lot of attention lately, especially the section that flows through the middle of the town. It’s been interesting to watch the giant rocks placed in the river to create water features that will, hopefully, attract people to the area to not only enjoy the water, but also the park and other features that will surround it.
The river has played a vital role in Norfolk’s development since those first settlers arrived back in 1866. Indeed, the river and the grist and lumber mill built along its banks dictated the location of the town. The downtown business area spread west of the river and the mill, while residential developments sprang up around the businesses.
One of those early residential districts was called Queen City Place, which was a project of Queen City Real Estate. In 1891, the company announced the sale of “the most desirable” residential lots in the city.
“Although having beyond doubt the most beautiful and most eligibly situated addition that has ever been platted to Norfolk, the company has been in no hurry to place their property on sale, preferring to wait until … the streets and avenues (were) thoroughly graded. That time has now arrived and … purchasers will have an opportunity to invest in what is destined to be the popular residence addition to Norfolk,” according to its advertisement.
According to the developers, a number of factors contributed to the area’s appeal, including the access to the electric street railway system. The development was located near the sugar beet factory, which was on what is now Riverside Boulevard, near the present Carhart Lumber Co. Indeed, an electric street car did transport people, especially sugar beet factory workers, from that area to downtown.
But the area’s main attraction, according to developers, was the river, which formed the addition’s eastern boundary.
“The land slopes down easily and gradually from the hills on the west to the river, just enough fall to afford the best natural drainage in the city, with no danger of great gullies being washed in the streets at every heavy rainfall. The soil is a rich and fertile loam in which grasses, trees, shrubs, flowering and garden plants will grow luxuriantly.
“The North Fork river … is a wide and placid stream affording excellent facilities for boating for pleasure, while among the groves of handsome trees which shade and beautify its banks are many cool nooks where the hours of the hot summer days may be passed pleasantly while the inhabitants of other portions of the city are sweltering with heat.”
Real estate developers and mill owners were not the only ones who recognized the appeal of the river. As is the case today, people recognized its recreational potential. One of them was Mat Powers, who, in 1888, brought a “load” of rowboats to town and proceeded to rent them so people could enjoy a leisurely trip down the river. The more ambitious types could flex their muscles in boat races, which Powers sponsored. A year after arriving, Powers built a bathing house below the dam.
Unfortunately, Powers and his boats were used for more than recreational purposes. He also loaned them to authorities and others willing to look for a young boy who went missing in the river.
On May 18, 1888, Robert Whitley put an ad in the paper promising a reward of $25 to anyone who recovered the body of his son, Joseph. Volunteers searched by boat and by walking the bank. On May 24, Powers discovered the boy’s body while walking along the river. The next day, Joseph was buried at Prospect Hill Cemetery. Powers refused the reward.
In August 1889, August Moldenhauer drowned after attempting to row a boat with his hands. When that failed, he jumped in the water and tried to pull the boat with one hand and swim with the other. The boat got away from him and he drowned, because he couldn’t swim. The body was recovered the same day.