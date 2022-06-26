A few yards were all that stood between victory and potential defeat for the Lawdawgs.
But when the final seconds ticked down on the scoreboard during the game last Saturday, it read 54-52 in favor of Norfolk’s semipro eight-man football team.
In a game where the Dawgs led by as much as 38-24 at the end of the third quarter, the last-second goal-line stand to hold off a two-point conversion by the Kansas City Aviators was just enough for the up-and-coming team — in its first season after a yearlong absence — to advance the second round of the playoffs by the skin of their teeth while playing with just 14 players.
“We go up by a couple touchdowns when we still have a quarter and a half to go (and we slack off),” Lawdawgs coach Jordan Taylor said. “We’ve got some older guys, but we’ve got a lot of young guys who’ve never been there.”
The win was emblematic of the Dawgs’ roller-coaster season, fraught with various challenges, from inexperience to a lack of manpower and recurring health issues for players and coach alike.
Regardless, the team has seemed determined to defy the odds and silence all the doubters, shrugging off an ugly 2-4 start to the season to improve to 5-5, now a single win away from the conference championship in what was originally supposed to be little more than a rebuilding year, according to Taylor.
Throughout the team’s 24-year history, spanning multiple states and multiple revivals, Taylor said he’s gotten used to people counting out the Lawdawgs.
“This is the third (time) that we’ve come back to life,” Taylor said. “Everybody always says, ‘You’re not gonna take a beating (and get back up).’ When we’re done, I’ll let you know.”
Chiefly among the team’s early struggles, its lack of experience stands out as a running theme this season. Of the 40 players officially on the roster, just a little over half are rookies. And yet, some of the team’s first-year players are its most potent weapons, and in the case of Zavieon Mathews, one of its key leaders as well.
Mathews, 22, is one of the team’s vocal leaders and biggest personalities, and as a stud on both sides of the ball as a wide receiver and cornerback, he’s got the talent to go alongside his swaggering confidence.
“I talk a lot of trash, but I’m able to back it up,” Mathews said.
With multiple touchdowns in almost every game he’s played this season, Mathews’ incredible speed has been vital to Taylor’s quest to restore the former glory of a team that once dominated the conference and beat nationally ranked teams.
Like many of the team’s players, Mathews’ path to the Lawdawgs was far from straightforward.
Hailing from Holmes County, Florida, Mathews grew up in the high-pressure athletic environment that shaped him into the player he is today. Family obligations and a slew of injuries, including several torn ligaments in his ankle and a pulled hamstring at the end of high school, kept him from going to a Division I school. He’s since settled down in Norfolk with his wife, a native to the area, after being recruited by team captain Seth Snodgrass while the two played on another team during the Lawdawgs’ off-year in 2021.
Veterans like Snodgrass, who plays linebacker, have been just as vital to re-establishing the team as the exciting new rookies have, Taylor said, especially in how they bring a sense of continuity.
A three-season veteran of the team, Snodgrass brings a cool head and a loud-when-needed voice to the team. As a family man and cattle farmer in Orchard, though, even Snodgrass misses some games, including a 92-12 blowout against the top-ranked Metro Militia, whom the Dawgs were to play for the fourth time this season. Snodgrass, Mathews, Taylor and the Dawgs hope to claim their first win of the year against the Militia in Omaha for a chance at the conference championship.
Snodgrass said what’s most important about being a leader for the team is making the most of the time when he is there, especially at practices.
“A lot of guys like to show up just for the games when the lights are on and the crowds are there,” Snodgrass said. “But (handling) what’s going on behind closed doors is what a leader really is.”
For coach Taylor, there’s been a lot to handle beyond the field. Following a terminal cancer diagnosis last year, Taylor had to shutter the team while he stayed near the hospital in Omaha for treatment. Coming back to the field in Norfolk, he said knowing he doesn’t have much time left has given him a renewed focus on what truly matters.
“You’ve got to make the most of the time that you have,” Taylor said. “It was in that time frame (away from the Lawdawgs) that I just decided that I wanted to surround myself with guys that I felt would come along or guys that want to be here.”
The result, he said, has been the establishment of an identity for the team; not based around raw talent or sheer numbers, but as a group that always plays together.
In light of the Lawdawgs’ upcoming match against the conference juggernaut Militia, Mathews said that might be the one major advantage the Lawdawgs have.
“(The Militia are) a good team … but once you have so many players and so many egos, you’re not a team. Everybody just wants to play for themselves,” Mathews said. “We’re playing just to prove everybody wrong.”
Being counted out by everyone else is something Taylor said gives the team a collective identity, along with a strong blue-collar background among the players, from garbage collectors and janitors to ranchers and farmers.
“These are the guys that move the community. … I saw who these guys are and what they do,” Taylor said. “They’re the forgotten guys, and they know that I’m trying to build something that was (great) and leave something that’s untouchable.”
To that end, Taylor also said philanthropy is another step for the team in re-establishing itself not just as an eight-man football team, but as a community institution. He pointed to one season when the team logged nearly 5,000 hours of community service as a benchmark for what they hope to attain.
However, thanks to multiple disappearances and recently inconsistent play, the team’s reputation has taken a beating in recent years. Snodgrass said he knows that re-establishing it won’t be easy, but they’re determined to do so, starting on the field on Saturday.
“We’re ready to prove to not just the league, but the whole Midwest that we’re real, we’re not a joke,” Snodgrass said.