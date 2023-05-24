Kevin Bruening’s new job has brought him back to his old stomping grounds. But he might to have to tread carefully for awhile to protect the new grass.
For more than 20 years, the Norfolk landscape and turf management specialist served as superintendent of Eldorado Hills Golf Course, a course he was instrumental in designing in the mid-1980s and early 1990s. Now, he’s returning to the position of course superintendent after a 14-year absence and faces the task of restoring the drought-ravaged greens to their former glory.
“I just missed being out here,” Bruening said. “I saw the condition of (the course) and felt like I wanted to get back into it. I think I’m just happier working on the golf course than anything else.”
Bruening has his work cut out for him. The roughly 136-acre, 18-hole course has several greens that are in need of intensive maintenance. Damage to the course is the result of a variety of factors, not the least of which includes extended drought conditions and past maintenance issues.
“The drought didn’t help,” said Sue Fuchtman, secretary and treasurer of the Eldorado Hills Community Association. “It goes back to us as an association. Maybe we should’ve been on top of it sooner than we were. (But) we’re not looking back. We’re looking forward and being very positive in our efforts.”
Earlier this month, the Eldorado Hills Community Association issued a press release saying its nonprofit board had unanimously voted to restructure its model from community-owned and leased by an operator to community-owned and operated through the association.
Fuchtman said moving to the association-operated model puts the association back in control of the decision making so clear goals could be established and achieved, while allowing for revenue to be reinvested back into the property.
Although only a short amount of time has passed, Fuchtman said she already could see the improvements to the course that have happened as a result of the recent changes.
“I’m comfortable where we’ll be a year from now,” Fuchtman said. “I walk it a lot. ... Every three days, I can see something that’s improved. I think our members are seeing that, too.”
Bruening has spent the past 14 years running Bruening Landscape & Turf Management. His son, Chris, is taking over the business while Bruening transitions back into the role of superintendent at Eldorado Hills.
Bruening said he doesn’t have a definite timeline for when the course will be open to the public again. Although there are no pins, tee markers or cups on any of the holes, he doesn’t mind seeing neighbors coming out to hit balls around. Work taking place on the course right now includes repairing irrigation, fertilizing, watering and mowing, he said.
“We’re kind of nursing everything back right now and kind of seeing where we’re at,” he said. “We’re doing a lot of work updating the irrigation. We had a lot of sprinkler heads that were bad that we’ve been replacing so we can make everything else move smoothly.”
Bruening said there are decisions to be made regarding seeding the fairways. Right now he’s focused on expanding what’s there to fill in as much of the area as he can without reseeding.
He’s encouraged by the support the project to restore the area is receiving from golf course members, as well as neighbors of the golf course. Last Saturday, several volunteers came out to help with the efforts.
“We’ve got some retired guys that do some mowing for us. We’ve got a guy that does some mechanical work for us and some tree trimming. Heidi Johnson is cleaning all of the flower gardens and working on the bunkers,” he said. “She does a great job. We’ve got a lot of members doing a lot of work that’s making a difference.”
Fuchtman said plans for the clubhouse are still up in the air and will depend on the clients who come back to the golf course when it opens. The association is working on getting a liquor license for the clubhouse.
“Our vision is to have a beautiful green course that is then going to be able to attract people to come back in,” she said.
Fuchtman stressed that Eldorado Hills Golf Course is not a private club; when it reopens, anyone will be able to come out and pay greens fees to play a round of golf or to buy a membership.
Her ultimate goal for the course would be to see it fully restored and to become a place where golfers would bring their families to build friendships with other golfing families, which was part of the vision developer Bob Hupp had when he established Eldorado Hills.
Bruening agreed, adding that he was thankful to the association for the opportunity to come back and to Hupp for starting Eldorado Hills in the first place.
“He had a vision, and we want to keep it,” Bruening said.
* * *
Want to learn more about how to help at Eldorado Hills?
Visit https://www.facebook.com/eldoradohillsgolfclub or send an email to eldogolf@gmail.com.