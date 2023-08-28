Renovations at NPS schools nearly finished

As bright yellow buses tower over roadside curbs and assignments crowd the to-do lists, students at Norfolk Public Schools caught a glimpse of about 20 recently finished renovation projects at nearly all NPS schools as they returned to classrooms earlier this month.
Erik Wilson, director of student services and safety, recently inherited the district’s facilities and maintenance duties in response to the resignation of a former associate superintendent. Wilson said the projects included more secure entrances, renovations of building infrastructure, a school expansion and other minor facelifts.
“In all these projects, we have completed since the beginning of 2023, we have tried hard to keep expenditures low and use local contractors if possible,” Wilson said. “We are proud to be an asset to our community and keep our business dealings local while being good stewards of our taxpayer dollars.
“These positive improvements to our district will continue to allow Norfolk Public Schools to provide outstanding opportunities and facilities for our students and community members.”
A large part of these projects, he said, included “necessary” upgrades to damaged equipment and spaces imperative to meeting students’ extracurricular and security needs.
“Our contractors have worked hard to meet our completion schedules and work around daily school activities. We have been pleased with the progress and appreciate the quality of workmanship they have provided to our students and community,” he said.
Bel Air Elementary expansion
Arguably the grandest construction endeavor of this year, the building expansion at Bel Air Elementary boasts a new gym space equipped with a kitchen space to make fresh food, three new kindergarten classrooms, a conference room, a newly paved parking lot for staff and additional restrooms.
“The final change orders and close-outs are not completed yet, but we anticipate the final project cost to be near $5 million,” Wilson said, noting how $3.8 million in federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief III funds had been allocated for the project.
Other existing spaces at the school saw renovations:
— A music teacher now has a full classroom. Previously, a portion of her classroom was used for storage.
— A guidance counselor, speech therapist and two reading teachers moved into bigger rooms.
— Two large kindergarten classrooms were sectioned off into four classrooms.
— The physical education teacher now has a bigger closet for equipment.
“Previously, much smaller rooms and closets were utilized, (but) now they all have sufficient space,” school principal Trisha Andreasen said, adding how the renovated areas would continue providing spaces “conducive to learning.”
There was also an update to the school’s security system.
Changing athletics landscape at Norfolk Junior High
The construction project at Norfolk Junior High has totaled $4,819,829 to date, with about $700,000 left in final bills and close-out, according to Wilson.
That project included a weight room and girls locker room addition located on the west side of the school’s gymnasium. In addition, an old boys and girls locker room was remodeled, then converted into a combined seventh and eighth grade boys locker room. A trainer’s and official’s room also was created with that conversion.
As for the track, Wilson said the current surface material and long jump runway had been removed as contractors would soon begin work on grading, drainage and installation of a base for the new track surface material. So far, the district has spent $43,050 for the renewal.
“(The) contracted project completion date is Dec. 31, but we anticipate that being earlier depending on fall weather,” he said.
The district’s board of education approved the bid after safety concerns were shared at a previous board meeting in June. The project is expected to cost $649,276 in total.
A separate renovation project also has been penciled in for the school’s century old auditorium, but Wilson said the district is continuing to garner donations.
The Norfolk Public Schools Foundation was featured at this year’s Norfolk Area Big Give and rallied together $6,170 in donations for touch-ups at the auditorium. School principal Jen Robinson previously told the Daily News estimates for repair work and painting would be close to $300,000.
Anyone interested in donating may contact the Norfolk Public Schools Foundation at npsfoundation@npsne.org.
Track makeover at Norfolk High
Over on Riverside Boulevard, the track adjacent to the Norfolk High campus received a fresh coat of paint and new surface material at a cost of $32,250, making way for the upcoming installation of a fiber underground for an electronic time board, according to Wilson.
The restroom inside the Johnny Carson Theatre received new countertops, sinks, faucets and paint, totaling $13,816.
The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education also approved the purchase of property located at 405 W. Walnut Ave., slated for conversion into additional parking at the school in the future.
Additional classrooms at Norfolk Middle School
Norfolk Middle School is updating its security system and will convert offices into more classroom spaces. Wilson said architectural drawings had been approved by the board and would be reviewed sometime this fall.
“Funds for this project will come from multiple sources. The special building fund is just one of those sources,” he said.
Previous Daily News reports said the district’s special building fund includes about $1.5 million.
“Once bid documents are returned, we will review anticipated costs and develop a full funding plan. To date, $110,455 has been spent on this project,” he added.
Other school improvements
In an age of increasing volatility directed at schools, security system updates occurred at a few other elementary schools, alongside other projects:
— At Grant Elementary, a computer lab space was renovated to provide a larger special education and intervention room. Old doors and the security system also were renovated, leading to a payment of $64,119.56.
— Updates to restrooms were completed at Jefferson Elementary.
— Little Panthers Preschool received “minor” repairs to the gym roof.
— At Lincoln Montessori, final grading and landscaping to complement last year’s building renovations were completed alongside an update to the security system. Final payment was $197,790.
— A dishwasher was installed at Washington Elementary to remove the use of paper trays at the school. There were also a few kitchen upgrades.
— At Westside Elementary, new carpet installation replaced outdated flooring in a few classrooms. A few doors also were replaced.
— At Woodland Park Elementary, areas of broken concrete near the playground were redone for $15,000. Countertops in the student restroom also were replaced.
“Visitors are now greeted in a vestibule by office staff via a transaction window. They cannot gain access to the rest of the building without being buzzed in by office staff,” Wilson said of the secure entrance updates.
Wilson also detailed other projects the district completed, including:
— Kitchen facilities across the district were remodeled and updated at a cost of $331,220.
— Bleachers were repaired and gym floors were stripped and resealed as needed for $40,029.
— “Flooring needs” also were addressed at a cost of $12,684.
— Old doors were replaced for $16,409.
— Lines and emergency markings for parking lots across the district were redone at a cost of $17,431.