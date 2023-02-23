CROFTON — When Walt Wiebelhaus started his dream business in 1946 on Crofton Main Street, he was battling shortages for building supplies following the end of World War II.
The bar area opened, but the real dream waited until 1947. That was the year the Crofton Bowling Lanes were born.
For more than 50 years, Wiebelhaus Recreation was a prominent site for competitive bowling. But as time went along, the luster waned and the bustling bowling business slowed down.
The bustle was gone.
“We could tell the income from the bowling side of our business was not there,” said son Brian Wiebelhaus, current owner along with wife Debbie.
The couple tried various avenues to increase bowling, such as sponsoring a high school bowling team or adding cosmic bowling in 2011.
“A few years ago, we added synthetic bowling lanes, which added to the atmosphere for cosmic bowling,” Brian Wiebelhaus said. “The lanes would light up.”
But even changing the atmosphere didn’t perk up the business enough. Another issue was Brian Wiebelhaus' ability to fix the setting machines in the alleys. His knees were wearing out, so knee surgery became a necessity in 2017.
After knee surgery, it was more difficult to make those repairs. In 2018, he closed down the bowling leagues that make thunder on the alleys. The men’s league did keep operating for a while.
Last Dec. 3, 35 members of the Wiebelhaus family — including sons, daughters, aunts, uncles, grandkids, nieces, nephews and cousins — gathered to bowl one last time on grandpa Wiebelhaus’ alleys.
“We had a great time and gave it a fond farewell,” Brian Wiebelhaus said.
It was time for the couple to put their mark on the longtime Crofton business. They were ready to move on.
Construction on the lane area began by deciding to keep the lanes as is. Brian Wiebelhaus ordered more pieces of synthetic lane to fill in the gutter areas.
The gutters and bowling pin setter machines were sold to bowling alleys in Humphrey and Dennison, Iowa.
The machines were heavy and complicated to handle, so an expert from Omaha did the work. The balls, shoes and shelving units were donated to Immaculate Conception Parish in Omaha, which owns a bowling lane business, Score's Sports Center in Ralston.
Walls were added, doors constructed to offer access to the kitchen for servers and the bowling lane area was converted to an eating area for about 150 more diners.
A successful aspect of the Wiebelhaus Recreation business is its food service managed by Debbie Wiebelhaus.
A huge service occurs during Lent as they have served an all-you-can-eat Lenten buffet every Friday evening since 1995, serving as many as 350.
The sky may be the limit now with the added space, Brian Wiebelhaus believes. They turned so many people away in past years because there was no room, or food was running out.
Walt and Eva Wiebelhaus built a strong business for the next generation and, even after they retired, they came down to the bar three times a day — morning, noon and night — to make sure it was running just right and even pitching in when needed.
“Dad peeled 25 dozen eggs for me every week for the buffet until he couldn’t, and I still miss him,” Debbie Wiebelhaus said. “We had to quit serving them.”
Brian Wiebelhaus went to Wayne State College after high school for two years in 1974-75. Eventually he received a massage therapy license in the late 1970s.
He did the therapy part time while working for Mom and Dad. Debbie Wiebelhaus came on board in 1977, and the couple took over the business in 1989. The next generation is on board as the couple’s daughter and husband are now working with the bar and meal business, which is vital to the Wiebelhaus Recreation’s daily operation.
The business plans to offer a location for bigger events such as rehearsal dinners, kids’ birthday parties, family gatherings or even funeral seating.
“We are elated the bowling operation is finished and excited to see what the future will bring,” Debbie Wiebelhaus said.
Construction is due to be finished soon, with the business open for the first Friday of Lent.