In 2013, Joe Mtika ran the first Relay for Malawi by himself — a whopping 30 miles from Wayne State College to Norfolk.
He raised more than $5,000 from the effort to benefit Norfolk Schools in Malawi, a private school in southeastern Africa that helps students receive a higher education in Northeast Nebraska and around the U.S.
“The first one about killed me,” Mtika said. “But then my neighbors came to me and said, ‘You don’t have to do this by yourself. We can help you do a relay.’ That year, I think there were about six of us.”
Soon the relays grew and included more participants. This year, Mtika said he is excited to bring back the event after it was suspended in 2020 because of the pandemic.
Relay for Malawi will return on Saturday, Oct. 16. The event is a 30-mile run for teams of three to six people, or an individual 3-mile walk. People will use the Cowboy Trail as a route from Ta-Ha-Zouka Park to Battle Creek and back, plus a few more miles, to complete the relay.
The event is the biggest fundraiser for Norfolk Schools in Malawi. The school, which teaches American curriculum, was established in 2013 by Mtika, a Malawi native who now lives in Norfolk.
Mtika has a partnership with both Wayne State College and Northeast Community College to send a group of Malawi graduates to the U.S. every year to receive higher education.
Thirteen students graduated this past May. Four of them are now at either Wayne State or Northeast, while the rest are in the process of getting to the U.S.
The school needs about $30,000 a year to operate, but it can’t get the funds just from student tuition alone. Mtika said he hopes to raise $10,000 with the relay. Usually about 30 to 50 people participate.
“Some of the students from Malawi will be running,” Mtika said. “I know one wants to run all 30 miles by himself. We have had people who have run the whole thing before. We have had people as far as Lincoln come to run for it.”
Registration and check-in for the 30-mile relay begins at 7 a.m., with the run starting shortly after. Individuals who want to do the walk will start at 8:30 a.m. It costs $40 per person, and everyone will receive lunch afterward.
Mtika said he asks relay teams to bring their own baton and encourages them to make it and decorate it how they want. Teams will be able to follow suggested stops along the route in their own vehicle to pass the baton to their teammates.
But if participants want to run a shorter or longer distance in their team, they can stop wherever they’d like to pass their baton, Mtika said. He estimates everyone should return by 11:30 a.m.
For those who want to participate but don’t have a team, event organizers will find them one.
Mtika said he has always appreciated the community support for Relay for Malawi, especially the businesses that partner with Norfolk Schools in Malawi to sponsor the event.
“Thanks for your support in the past and look forward to more support if you can so that we can continue to pay for the teachers and paying rent and continue giving Malawian students a chance to get a degree here in the U.S.,” Mtika said in a recent online community update.
* * *
Want to learn more?
To get more information about Relay for Malawi or to register for the event, visit allsportscentral.com.