Empty-handed.
That’s the way 22 people will arrive in Norfolk on Friday, Aug. 10.
They may have a few items packed in a couple of suitcases, but they will have left behind most of their clothing, furniture, family heirlooms, toys, homes, friends and relatives. They will arrive tired and uncertain after having spent 30 hours flying from Romania to Amsterdam in the Netherlands, to Detroit, Michigan, and finally to Omaha. They will spend one night there before traveling to Norfolk, the last leg on the journey to a new life.
One group of refugees will be accompanied by Mike Anderson, a former Norfolkan now living in Arizona, who has been doggedly fighting to bring refugees to America since Russia invaded Ukraine in January. Anderson even went to Romania in April and sent back stories telling of their plight. Two other men will accompany the other two groups.
What they will have when they arrive is host families, who will house them for two weeks, and host friends, all of whom will help them acclimate to their new surroundings, said Kamryn Green, director of special projects and outreach at the Orphan Grain Train. That organization is spearheading the effort.
After two weeks, the five families, including children ranging in age from 2 years to 19 years, will move into the large, yellow house on East Norfolk Avenue that once belonged to Behavioral Health Services.
Stu and Teri Bauer, two local “philanthropists,” recently bought the home to serve as a refuge for the refugees, said the Rev. Ray Wilke, Orphan Grain Train president.
At that time, “we will kill the fatted calf,” he added.
While a celebration will be in order, the refugees, their hosts and others involved will still be busy. Immediately after arriving in the United States, the adults will complete the necessary paperwork to obtain work permits, Green said. In the meantime, they can volunteer their services.
Once they receive work permits, the adults shouldn’t have any trouble finding jobs, Wilke said. In fact, the Orphan Grain Train has already received a number of inquiries from local businesses that need employees. Because Norfolk’s newest residents have a variety of skills and backgrounds, they should easily find work, he added.
“Employers are anxious for new employees,” Wilke said.
As soon as possible, school-age children will start classes in the public school system, Wilke said. Technology is being made available to help children and teachers translate the language. Plus, a man from Lincoln who is originally from Ukraine will spend time in Norfolk to serve as translator.
Once the adults have settled in and found employment, the plan is for them to find their own housing and live independently, Wilke said. In the meantime, the Orphan Grain Train is seeing to their needs. While the organization has most of the material items — such as furniture, bedding, towels and even food — needed at this time, financial donations to help with ongoing expenses would be appreciated, Wilke said.
Plus, the organization plans to bring more refugees to Norfolk in the near future, Wilke said.
In addition to bringing refugees to Norfolk, the Orphan Grain Train continues to ship supplies to Ukrainians in and outside the country. In some instances, the work being done with the refugees has allowed the organization to make connections needed to get supplies to those in need
For instance, recently 52,000 pounds of flour was delivered to Suceava and Tuleca, Romania, that will be taken into Ukraine. That’s enough flour for 100,000 loaves of bread, Wilke said.
“All because we met people who knew how to get it there,” said the Rev. Lee Weander, senior pastor at Our Savior Lutheran Church, who is also helping with the efforts.