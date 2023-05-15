In Ukraine, Maksym Mosko was a train engineer. Serhii Rovenskyi was a minister and Vitaliy Koval taught school.
Here, they are learning how to frame walls, hang drywall, lay tile — the skills needed for their jobs as carpenters and maintenance personnel at Norfolk Lodge and Suites in Norfolk.
The men and their families are among the Ukrainian refugees who have moved to Norfolk in the past year. They, along with their wives and children, fled their homes when Russia attacked in February 2022.
“Our town was under artillery attack,” Mosko said. “My wife was pregnant … she said, ‘We have to run.’ ”
So they left Mariupol and arrived in Norfolk in December, aided by the Orphan Grain Train. The journey from Ukraine to Norfolk was not easy, he said, especially having to be on the move so much.
“During my childhood, our family moved once. There was no stress,” he said. The family has experienced plenty of stress the past 18 months. Now, because he is working and the boys — who are 13 and 8 — are in school, they are adjusting better than his wife who is home with the baby, he said.
“I try to help her. I’m not leaving her alone too long,” he said.
Since the war began, 70% of Mariupol has been destroyed. Consequently, Mosko worries about their family and friends back home — and he wonders if he’ll ever see his mother again.
“I can’t even send them money,” he said.
Still, he’s grateful for his job and his safe home, as is Serhii Rovenskyi, who is here with his wife and four children.
Rovenskyi, a minister when living in living in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, said “massive explosions” forced them to leave their homeland. Like the other refugees, he worries about his family and friends back home, but he is grateful to have been able to connect with people from the church that recently celebrated its 21st anniversary.
Although he misses his hometown, he appreciates “the peaceful atmosphere,” in Norfolk.
“People are kind and open to helping,” he said. “My wife had surgery here. Now she is fine and looking for work.”
Donna Herrick and Joe Tannehill are grateful to have Rovenskyi, Mosko and Koval on the staff at Norfolk Lodge and Suites.
“They are really nice, hard-working, easygoing, bright and a huge blessing,” Tannehill said.
Rovenskyi started working in the kitchen and transitioned to the maintenance team, she said.
Now, all three of them are working with Tannehill, head of maintenance, who is teaching them the carpentry skills needed to maintain and, when necessary, renovate rooms. They are managing the language barrier, thanks to Koval, who speaks English, and Google Translate.
“I’m extremely pleased,” said Herrick, owner of the hotel complex. “They are bright, dependable, pleasant, ambitious and work well as a team. They are model employees.”