A month before a world competition, the Norfolk-area robotics students decided to throw out their initial robot and create a whole new one from scratch.
To say this a mighty task would be an understatement, said teacher Robert Haake, who oversees the Rebels robotics program that’s made up of Norfolk Catholic High School and homeschooled students.
“I told them that they were crazy. This is a terrible idea. Their robot is one of the coolest ones at state,” Robert said. “They said, ‘It's hard to go to worlds so let’s do the best thing that we could possibly do.’ And no joke they had it all modeled in one week.”
It seemed to work out as the team received first place in the Think Award a few weeks ago at the FIRST World Championship in Houston. The Rebels were one of around 200 teams to take part in worlds.
The Think Award is given to the team that best overcomes engineering obstacles through creative thinking and a commitment to the engineering design process, showcasing how science and math principles contributed to the robot’s design, Robert said.
The team comprises Norfolk Catholic’s Emmett Haake (sophomore), Alec Foecking (junior) and Zachary Foecking (freshman) and homeschool students Charlie Henkel and Emily Miller (both seniors) and freshmen Nick Miller and Josie Vilkas.
Emmett Haake, who is Robert’s son and one of the team’s captains, said the team had several challenges this season. One of the biggest being a privately funded team versus a public one, he added.
“When we go to these competitions, we’re against public school (teams) that have a ton of funding from their school,” Emmett Haake said. “... We thought we were at a disadvantage, but we’ve realized throughout the years — we’ve called businesses and asked for sponsorship, getting the knowledge from all these people — we’ve learned a lot more from calling those people and getting the money from them as opposed having the money to begin with.”
The Rebels have used those funds to good use. By attending worlds, and seeing teams from all over the world, Emmett Haake said he saw schools build amazing robots.
“What they’re able to accomplish is incredibly impressive,” he said. “But going into this time and seeing our robot was actually among those other robots and competing really well against them, that’s been something cool for our entire team. It’s been a real confidence booster for the entire team.”
Fellow captain Henkel said the competition was also quite humbling.
“What happens is you win state — feeling pretty good — and you go to worlds and it kind of blows your mind just how insane all of these teams are,” he said. “(The teams) are dedicated and passionate.”
Robert Haake added the experience was mind-blowing as the various teams at worlds discussed their various struggles and how they overcame them.
“There were about 30 things that we saw that we’re going to put into our mental toolbox for next year to be that much stronger,” he said. “That really is a confidence booster.”
The team competes under FIRST FTC, one of the top academic competitions in the nation, Robert Haake said. It provides a blend of many disciplines that are covered in theory in school while giving students hands-on experience.
He added FTC also allows students to learn such subjects as geometry and calculus. For example, the team is tasked with writing actual algorithms that control the robot autonomously.