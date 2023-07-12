“What would artifacts from our planet look like if our planet ended?”
This is the question Reagan Pufall asks and explores in his upcoming exhibit, “Archives.”
In the summer of 2024, the Norfolk Arts Center will feature Pufall and his 3D-printed face scans in its gallery.
The faces, recent scans of real people, are meant to emulate archived artifacts of the modern human race as if they were left behind for proof of life on Earth.
Between June 6 and Aug. 28 of next year, the 3D faces will line the arts center’s gallery walls, all sitting at about eye level.
Pufall is hoping no other light source will be present in the gallery room except for possibly from the doorway.
The low light paired with a reflective cube in the center of the room will work together to create a “shifting mirror effect” that “amplifies the texture” of the faces, Pufall said.
To add to the visiting experience, there will be a soft soundtrack playing in the background of wind blowing without any rustling to mimic what it would sound like if wind was blowing through stone or an empty city.
The 3D-printed faces are made of PET 2 plastic, which is a deliberate homage to our civilization and what we’d likely leave behind.
“Plastic is now in our geological record,” Pufall said, meaning it’s a probable material for any artifacts of modern humanity.
Pufall’s exhibit plays off the idea of the Fermi Paradox, or the discrepancy between the likelihood of advanced extraterrestrial life and the fact that we have not yet found it.
In other words, if it’s likely that advanced extraterrestrial life exists, why haven’t we found them?
One idea of reasoning for this conflict is that life itself has been around for a lot longer than humans have.
“We (humans) are late to the game. In the span of life, we haven’t been here all that long,” Pufall explained. “Before us, life has already come and gone. While exploring the cosmos, we have a much higher chance of finding remnants of life or effects of life on a planet than life itself."
To Pufall, that begs the question: what artifacts or evidence of life would others find of us, humans, as a species? The “Archives” project is a record of life through a contemporary medium.
Similar to early photography, Pufall said, his 3D faces are a revolutionary way to keep record of someone.
Since Pufall’s scans are a type of personal record-keeping, every participant receives the digital raw file of their face scan through email.
“You should be able to have that record,” Pufall said.
Included with the 3D prints is illegible “alien” text, or characters that don’t have immediate meaning to viewers. This detail is intentional in that if future beings were to find these as artifacts in the desert, they'd likely have to sit down and decipher the meaning of the texts rather than being able to read them right away.
Pufall even said that in an ideal world, with the appropriate funds, he would want to bury these “archives” in the desert to be uncovered later.
Pufall works with Do Space in Omaha, a “technology library,” or a place where citizens can access modern software, devices and other technology for free. Available resources include 3D printing equipment, a 3D scanner, routers, a Cricut, laser cutters and more.
He worked first as a mentor and then as a workshop instructor. During his time there, Pufall needed to try out equipment to be able to teach others how to use it. For fun, he used the equipment to make scans of people’s faces and realized it would work for an artistic project.
Last month, Pufall visited the Norfolk Arts Center to scan patrons’ faces to add to his collection. Pufall took around 70 pictures of each volunteer’s face from varying angles.
He uses a computer program that accounts for all of the angles and renders a digital 3D image. Pufall is then able to clean up and recalibrate any discrepancies or imperfections in the rendering and smooth the image.
Overall, it takes a couple of hours to create the 3D digital image and then three or four days to print.
Each face uses about a kilogram of material to be printed. At next summer’s exhibit, the featured 3D face scans will be for sale for $100 apiece. Additionally, if patrons would like to purchase a 3D print of their own face, they can request one. The cost for the process and final project also will be $100.
Pufall will visit the Norfolk Arts Center again Friday, Aug. 11, during the center’s Fresh Friday event. There, he will be taking volunteers, at no cost, to have their faces scanned for next summer’s exhibit.
Pufall hopes people walk away from “Archives” with “excitement about the medium (of 3D printing) and a greater consciousness past the individual that asks, ‘What are we going to be leaving behind as a species?’ ” Pufall said. “Even more than just a culture or a civilization, what is our long-term impact both ecologically and through the stuff we have and leave? What is actually valuable for us to archive and why?”