MADISON — It turns out bunnies have a lot more in common with humans than one would expect — they too can be judged on their size or personality.
Bunnies of all breeds, shapes and sizes competed at the Madison County 4-H Rabbit Show on Wednesday afternoon. The show started at 1 p.m. at the Madison County Fair and lasted most of the afternoon as 32 children brought out their bunnies to be judged.
Honey, a domestic mini rex rabbit, was one of the many bunnies that were evaluated at the show. She was handled by her owner, 12-year-old Leslieann Brandl.
When it was Honey’s turn to be showcased, Brandl brought out the dark brown rabbit and placed her on the judge's table. Honey seemed remarkably calm as her owner flipped her onto her back with her stomach out.
Brandl said Honey seemed to perform well despite the new environment and sweltering heat. She didn’t squirm or try to escape her owner’s grasp, although her eyes seemed a little panicked.
“They're not very comfortable flipped over,” Brandl said.
Brandl, who has been competing at the 4-H show for the past four years, said contestants flip over their rabbits to show the judge their underside and sex. The rabbits also are judged on their size and friendly personality.
Honey, who has been competing at the show for the past three years, is usually a friendly rabbit, Brandl said.
“(She did) pretty good, but she was a little grumpy from the heat and the new environment,” Brandl said.
The contestants showing off their rabbits also are judged at the 4-H show. But instead of being judged on size or personality, the children are evaluated on their knowledge of good rabbit management, care and handling.
“It just takes a lot of training for them to get used to it — to know what's going on,” Brandl said.
Contestants usually start preparing weeks ahead of 4-H rabbit showmanships, whether it’s grooming their pet or teaching it poses.
“It's a lot harder than it looks,” Brandl said.
Contestants competed in four different divisions: Senior, intermediate, junior and cloverbud.