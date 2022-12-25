When it comes to Christmas, there’s not a lot of middle ground.
It seems you’re either a Grinch, who can’t wait for the season to pass, or a Griswold, who approaches the holiday with the gusto of a certain Chevy Chase character whose neighbors can’t figure out why their carpet is all wet.
There doesn’t seem to be much rhyme or reason to how one becomes a Grinch or a Griswold, either. It doesn’t appear to be genetic: In one family, you can find someone who is a half candy cane away from needing a 12-step Christmas program and another who bah-humbugs his way through the entire season.
It also doesn’t appear to be a matter of nurturing a love of all things Christmas, either. I mean, you can put your Christmas spirit on display for the whole world to see: Wear your Santa hat, lighted reindeer sweater, glowing Rudolph nose and Jingle Bell socks all you want. But your children still will beg you to drop them off at least a block away from school and then, when they’re grown, tell you about how they’re traumatized by tinsel and somehow it’s all your fault. Go figure.
Seriously — or maybe not-so-seriously — it doesn’t matter if you’re a Grinch or a Griswold. Everyone has their own valid reasons for how they feel about the Christmas season, and sometimes those feelings can change from year to year.
In case you’re unsure about what you are this year, I’ve devised a multiple-choice quiz to help determine if you’re a Griswold or a Grinch. Simply read each prompt and record the number after the answer that best fits your personality. When you’re done, add the numbers and find the corresponding sum in the key below. And remember: It’s all in fun, so please don’t start any last-minute petitions for Santa to put coal in my stocking.
ARE YOU A GRINCH OR GRISWOLD?
When is it time to decorate for Christmas?
A. Before I put the Thanksgiving leftovers in the fridge. — 4
B. Around Dec. 1. — 3
C. Sometime before Christmas. — 2
D. I’ll get to it if I get to it. — 0
When it comes to decorating for Christmas, I...
A. Want to put up a tree or Nativity set and call it good. — 1
B. Want to have a tree indoors and lights on the outside. — 2
C. Transform the downstairs den into a Christmas megalopolis with village pieces, put up 18 trees to shimmer and shine, and trim up my pets “with fuzzle fuzz, and whiffer bloofs and wuzzle wuzz.” — 4
D. Well, there’s a Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cake on the kitchen counter. Does that count? — 0
When it comes to Christmas music, I...
A. Want to jab my eardrums with ice picks so I don’t have to listen. — 0
B. Don’t notice one way or another. — 1
C. Want to play it in the background as I’m decorating. — 2
D. Dance and sing along — the louder the better — to the music piped in at the stores. — 3
When it comes to clothing, I want to...
A. Wear a fancy dress or nice suit for Christmas gatherings. — 2
B. Ugly Christmas sweater time! — 3
C. Wear my socks that play jingle bells with my Santa Claus sport coat. — 4
D. Gym shorts and T-shirt OK? — 0
When it comes to Christmas movies...
A. I turn the channel. — 0
B. “Die Hard” is the only Christmas movie I need. — 2
C. I pronounce the “e” in fragile because it must be Italian; I understand why RV toilets and storm sewers are a bad combination; and I know the appropriate “mom” response when a kid tells me he wants “ an official Red Ryder, carbine action, 200-shot, range model air rifle, with a compass in the stock and this thing that tells time.” — 3
D. Shhhhhhh. ... The Hallmark Channel is on. — 5
Now add up the totals of the numbers you’ve circled. If you scored...
0-5 points: Someone better warn the Whos down in Whoville. We’ve got a Grinch in our midst.
6-10 points: You’re not a Grinch. You’re not a Griswold, but you very well might be the type of person who enjoys a stressless Christmas season.
11-14 points: You’ve got the Christmas spirit, but you are — for the most part — able to keep it within moderation.
15-20 points: You serious, Clark? You are 100% a Griswold.
Anything over 20: Check your math. Check my math. Merry Christmas. Happy Hanukkah.