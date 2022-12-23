The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education has approved the hiring of CMBA Architects to develop specifications and bidding documents for a potential addition and renovation to the Norfolk middle school.
The proposed renovation would add a “transaction window,” according to the language of the action item.
A transaction window, similar to those in place at Norfolk High School and the junior high, allows door monitors to see a person entering the school face to face, while remaining physically separate behind glass.
At present, the middle school has a buzzer system that the school office uses to determine whether to let a person into the building.
“It is a safe building, but it does not have the transaction window,” board president Sandy Wolfe said of the middle school. “It’s not scary, it’s very safe, but it would be safer if we had that transaction window right there. This is the last building (in the district) that needs this.”
The proposed renovation also would create “needed additional classroom, common and fine arts spaces for band, orchestra and music,” according to Bill Robinson, the associate superintendent of business, maintenance and facilities.
At the middle school now, “there isn’t really a space for the (fifth grade band) to meet as a larger group,” said Ryan Ginn, a music teacher at the middle school. “They only meet on Wednesdays ... the fifth graders don’t always get the opportunity to be able to perform together.”
“Our largest class size is 31,” Ginn added. “When we get to that many, having any kind of movement activity or playing instruments or getting around the room gets kind of stuffy.”
Ginn teaches 24 separate sections of music — six periods a day divided into two, with separate class rotations on Monday-Thursday and Tuesday-Friday schedules, in addition to teaching guitar lessons and four sessions of choir. Approximately 600 students are enrolled in his music classes, with 100 enrolled in the choirs.
Ginn noted that the superintendent’s projections on future enrollment suggested that student numbers would continue to grow.
“There have been some spaces that have already been converted to try to find some extra space with what we’ve got already, but it kind of feels like we’ve run out of space to be able to add any more classes,” he said. “This addition — adding in more classes — will be great for just being able to house more students.”
The renovation also would expand and remodel the commons area at the middle school. The commons presently have a central pit, which, though “aesthetically pleasing … wastes a lot of space,” Robinson said.
Before the hiring of CMBA was approved, the board briefly discussed the potential cost of the development of specifications.
In response to a question on pricing by board member Brenda Carhart, Robinson stated that the architectural firm would keep track of costs “at an hourly rate, and then they’ll mock bill us, and then if we move forward, they’ll convert that to a percent of the cost of the total project, which is normal architectural procedure.”
He also stated that the project rate would be “about $105 an hour,” with an estimated workload of 30 to 40 hours.
“Funds for this project would come from the district special building fund and ESSERS III,” Robinson stated.
ESSERS III is the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, designed to help schools lessen the financial and instructional impact of the pandemic.
“We will also apply for and, if approved, use grant dollars from upcoming opportunities with federal safety dollars,” Robinson added.
“This would just be hiring an architect to take it to the next step; that doesn’t mean we’re doing it,” Robinson clarified. “It gives the board an opportunity to really see in detail what this could look like, for community input, and what it’s going to cost.”