Every other year, the NSAA releases its classifications for football and every other year, several area schools are asked to make some changes.
Oftentimes, schools are beholden to its determinations, which are based on enrollment. Other times a school has a decision to make on its own.
Atkinson West Holt will return to 11-man football. Crofton and Genoa Twin River will play eight-man for the first time in their history. Howells-Dodge — mere weeks after winning the Class D1 title — will go down to Class D2.
Lutheran High Northeast will remain in eight-man football but won’t be in the playoffs for the next two years.
Last cycle, West Holt and Lutheran High were in what’s called the two-year exemption period. If your enrollment number surpasses the playoff eligibility threshold for a certain class, you’re given two years to determine whether you want to stay in one class or opt up to the higher one.
This is especially prevalent at the top of Class D1, where the Huskies and Eagles have been.
Should enrollment decrease below the threshold in that period, schools can continue to play eight-man and contend for the playoffs. However, if enrollment continues to increase, schools must decide between playing in 11-man football or remaining in eight-man but forfeiting playoff eligibility.
Lutheran High Northeast chose the latter. And so a program that’s lost just three games over the past two seasons — and made the playoffs the past four — will not be able to make it back this cycle.
“It was a very hard decision,” coach and activities director Darin Suckstorf said. “But with the combination of all the factors, we decided it was best for the program to stay eight-man in this cycle.”
Those factors included participation and future school numbers along with the opinions of players and coaches. However, there’s reason to be optimistic for the not-so-distant future.
“As of right now, our projected numbers look like we will be close to being eligible for the next cycle in eight-man,” Suckstorf said.
West Holt to 11-man
The other team from last cycle’s exemption took another route.
Since the last cycle, West Holt saw its boys enrollment from ninth to 11th grade increase from 50 to 59. It came at just the right time, helping a long-term dream come to fruition.
“Ever since we joined eight-man six years ago, we’ve known that we would probably end up going back to 11-man, just looking at our elementary enrollment numbers and things,” coach and athletic director Steve Neptune said. “Now this time around, it’s just chained to the fact that we’re sitting at a high number of boy enrollment.”
Those kids who were part of the elementary numbers not long ago will now have the Huskies back playing in Class C2, and with the 22nd highest boys enrollment in the class, no less.
In the end, their desire to compete was a big factor for Neptune and the administration.
“We just felt like our kids wanted to compete. They didn’t want to be ineligible, and they wanted the chance to compete,” he said. “Even though we’re going to be pretty young, we’re going to give them that chance, and it’s also going to be a big change for us.
“We’ve been 11-man before as coaches, so we just have to go back to some of the things we did and reteach it and go from there.”
Crofton and Twin River to eight-man
When preparations for the season started for Crofton football in August, activities director Ann Kramer knew that a change was needed.
“I was walking through practice and talked to (coach Tom Allen) and, looking on the field, I counted 26 kids,” Kramer said. “I said, ‘Half of these are seniors, right?’ He said, ‘Yep.’ So of the 26 kids we had this year, 12 of them are seniors.”
What followed was research into boys enrollment figures and participation for boys sports, both of which were relatively low. What’s more is that they were closer to the cutoff for eight-man playoff eligibility — 47 boys — than they thought.
“I don’t think any of us thought, prior to that, that we were close to that cutoff number, that we would be eligible to play eight-man football, let alone be eligible for playoffs. We’ve always just taken for granted, I think, that we were 11-man,” Kramer said. “Crofton has always been 11-man football and looking at the actual numbers, it kind of made you realize that we might need to be looking to do something else.”
However, that same factor of playoff eligibility has made the pill easier to swallow for parents and community members. As such, the players on Crofton — which has made the playoffs in Class C2 each of the past two years — may continue to pursue their dream
“If they’ve got a dream of playing in a state championship game, you want to provide them with that avenue,” Kramer said. “Making that move down to eight-man and being eligible for playoffs provides the kids with that opportunity to still envision that championship coming their way.”
IN GENOA, only 24 boys signed up to play football in 2021, with four suffering season-ending injuries before week 1. That number went down even further to 14 late in the season, resulting in the Titans having to forfeit two of their last three games.
“Twin River in the past has not been super successful and so because of that, a lot of kids just avoid playing football,” activities director Zach Barrett said, “because they don’t want to get beat up in games and things.”
The Titans have lost 14 consecutive games over the past two seasons.
Unlike Crofton, Twin River’s enrollment sits above the eligibility cutoff, which means the school will be ineligible for the postseason for the next two years. However, for a school that’s lost 14 straight games — and never won more than four games in a season — the main goal is just winning football games.
“As far as making playoffs, playoffs have not been a year-in and year-out thing here,” Barrett said. “I think it was less about playoffs and more about being competitive and giving your kids a chance to compete and be successful in the sport instead of just having losing season after losing season.”
Howells-Dodge to D2
It took the Jaguars 10 years since consolidating to win a state championship in football. To do it again, they’ll have to get through some new teams.
The move to D2 comes as the result of a low number of underclassmen. There are 15 freshmen and 18 sophomores at the high school.
“We had an inkling based on our numbers that we would be possibly down in D2,” athletic director Jordan Brabec said, “based on past enrollment numbers and looking at the number of teams that dropped down from C2.”
Joining the Jaguars in D2 are Dundy County-Stratton and Burwell, whom they beat in the state quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively.
“It’s a challenge no matter what class you’re in,” Brabec said. “There’s going to be your top teams that you’re going to compete against.
“We weren’t disappointed. We weren’t excited. Whatever we’re assigned to, we’re willing to play, and that’s what we take.”
Other changes
After a cup of coffee in Class C1, Battle Creek and North Bend Central will be back in C2 next season. The Braves made it all the way to the semifinals this past year before falling to the eventual state-runner-up Pierce Bluejays 21-0.
Battle Creek will join West Holt in District C2-4, which will also include Ponca, Hartington Cedar Catholic and Norfolk Catholic.
Valentine (C2) and Madison (D1) remained in their respective classes and will now be eligible for the playoffs after seeing their enrollments decrease.
Ainsworth and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family also will be going from Class D1 to D2.
The Bulldogs were placed in District D2-2 along with the likes of Howells-Dodge and Humphrey St. Francis. This means that Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family will face the Flyers for the first time since forming its co-op ahead of the 2014 season.
In the eastern part of the coverage area, two co-ops will be headed in opposite directions.
The schools Bancroft-Rosalie and Lyons-Decatur Northeast will drop to Class D1 after spending the past six seasons together as part of a co-op. Meanwhile, Tri County Northeast — a co-op between Allen and Emerson-Hubbard high schools — will play its first season of football as a member of D1.
After finishing with the top two spots in their district, Homer and Pender are heading up to Class D1. Meanwhile, all three area six-man teams — Stuart, Santee and St. Edward — move into the two-year exemption category.
Although the following teams do not switch classes, their standing in the current classifications might raise questions about what comes next.
Ponca has the lowest enrollment of any 11-man school. Humphrey St. Francis, Wynot, O’Neill St. Mary’s and Chambers/Wheeler Central are among the five schools with the lowest enrollments in eight-man football.
For the next two years, the coverage area will have 15 11-man teams, 38 eight-man teams and three six-man teams.